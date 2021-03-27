China hits US, Canada with sanctions as Xinjiang fallout grows





A row over allegations of human rights violations in China escalated when Beijing announced retaliatory sanctions against people in the United States and Canada and the corporate fallout spread.

Tensions have erupted over reports that forced labor is used to harvest cotton in western Xinjiang province, accusations Beijing routinely rejects as politically motivated lies.

Hennes & Mauritz AB stores in parts of China are closed by owners after the Swedish fashion retailer’s comments on Xinjiang prompted an unofficial boycott. Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo were embroiled in the dispute this week, while shares in Oregon-based Nike Inc. sank as investors feared the potential impact on its Chinese business.

Then on Saturday, China’s Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against a Canadian lawmaker and parliamentary human rights committee, as well as the heads of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, known as USCIRF. . Earlier in the week, the committee praised the coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials by the United States, Canada and European countries for China’s treatment of its ethnic Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

“Burnt fingers”

The Chinese measures were taken in response to sanctions announced a week ago by the United States and Canada which were “based on rumors and disinformation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on its website. website. The Chinese government is “firmly determined” to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and urges the parties concerned “to clearly understand the situation and correct their mistakes,” he said.

The Xinjiang controversy comes on top of a wider standoff between China and the United States and its allies that took root under Donald Trump and hardened under the Biden administration. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described China as “the world’s greatest geopolitical test”.

China sanctioned European politicians and a think tank this week, including a German and a French in the European Parliament and a former leader of the ruling British Conservative Party.

The sanctions announced on Saturday target USCIRF President Gayle Manchin, who is the wife of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin; USCIRF Vice President Tony Perkins; Canadian MP Michael Chong; and Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Canadian Parliament.

“They must stop political manipulation on Xinjiang-related issues, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs in any form, and refrain from going any further down the wrong path,” the Minister said. Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Otherwise, they will burn their fingers.”

Affected persons are not allowed to enter China, Hong Kong and Macau, while Chinese citizens and institutions are not allowed to do business with them or have dealings with the committee.

China’s previous sanctions against American individuals “who have seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and interests on Xinjiang-related issues” remain in place, the ministry said.

