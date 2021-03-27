Home Office Revives Plans To Expel Non-British Rough Sleepers | Immigration and asylum





The Interior Department has quietly resumed a controversial program that uses councils and homeless charities to collect personal data that could lead to the deportation of non-British wild sleepers.

According to documents obtained by Liberty Investigates, the journalism department of the human rights group Liberty, the scheme has been signed by two charities and six parliaments since it resumed six months ago.

As a charity approached participation, the program immediately canceled enrollment in order to avoid risking harsh sleeping.

The release came after the interior secretary, Pretty Patel, made widespread ridicule of the asylum system last week. Activists fear this could dramatically increase the number of homeless foreigners by leaving future asylum seekers in poverty without the right to permanently settle, work, or claim benefits.

The Rough Sleep Assistance Service (RSSS) has been tested in home offices since 2018 and has been released as part of a covert strategy for expelling people who have been sleeping after the observer collects personal data without consent.

Following the challenge of the Center for Public Interest Law, the Ministry of Home Affairs revised the RSSS last September and restarted the RSSS with new requirements for charities and Congress to obtain full informed consent.

However, the Home Office will not reveal how many rough sleepers have been deported, as critics have said, as an attempt to incorporate charity into the government’s hostile environmental policy.

Part of the planned re-launch is asking the signatory to sign a 19-page user agreement, which confirms the deportation as one of four possible consequences, and instructs the rough sleeper to give him the opportunity to read it before signing the consent form. Is to do.

Priti Patel, home secretary. Photo: ITV / Rex

Although this form states that this service is not intended to identify or find immigration offenders, there is a possibility that an individual will have to leave the UK if there is no basis to remain lawful.

Experts say the consent obtained in this way is questionable given the tough sleeper’s vulnerability, language barriers, and force dynamics between the client and the social worker.

Julianne Morrison, an attorney specializing in data protection, said: The person providing this form is not the one with the home office or border force on the insignia. They are the ones who asked for help.

She added: It is very difficult to ensure that those in such a vulnerable situation and those in an apparent power disparity, i.e. the Home Office is providing adequate consent to comply with the GDPR.

Public Interest Law Center EU Homeless Coordinator Benjamin Morgan said: In our social worker experience, rough sleepers, especially those who don’t speak English fluently, end up all sorts of things without understanding the meaning of what they’re doing. You will be asked to sign the document.

RSSS has been touted by the Ministry of Home Affairs as an express service that accesses information to help undocumented, rough sleepers establish immigration status and access public funds.

When the London-based charity Single Homeless Project (SHP) stepped out of plans after Liberty Investigates approached, they signed up because they had problems getting paperwork to help four people deployed to hotels during the epidemic. Said. Now we are facing a situation where the building is being closed.

Chief Executive Liz Rutherfoord said that although the SHP team used RSSS in good faith, the charity would not be involved again without further investigation into the risks to the future of those they would like to help.

Rutherfoord is responsible for protecting our customers and their well-being very seriously and will not support plans that endanger their futures, Rutherfoord said.

Camden Routes off the Streets, run by the second charity Change Grow Live, did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesman for the Council of Camden, who has delegated the charity to run multiple agencies’ tough sleep support hubs, says no one has been mentioned in the RSSS and is seeking clarity on vigilance and safety.

Reigate, one of the local authorities that signed the plan, and a spokesman for the Banstead Borough Council said they recommended one, but did not receive a response.

A spokesperson for the home office said the RSSS did not routinely share a person’s status for potential immigration activities and was instead designed to ensure that a sleeping person had access to public funds.

The purpose is to address the condition and identify any additional assistance needed.

They added: Charities and local authorities involved in the service require individuals to be aware of the purpose of the service and obtain consent in order to receive a referral.

