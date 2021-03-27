Data and technology can help us make progress on COVID inequalities





The COVID-19 pandemic is the latest chapter in the “Tale of Two Health Systems” saga that has unfolded in the United States during every public health crisis spanning centuries. The pandemic has disproportionately devastated communities of color, proving that we can no longer ignore the need to tackle health inequalities in a real way. This threat is so existential in nature that according to a recent CDC study, African Americans lost 2.7 years of life expectancy while Latinxes lost almost two years of life expectancy.

For those of us who have dedicated our careers to dismantling these inequalities, the profound impact of COVID-19 on communities of color has come as no surprise. Throughout our country’s history, it is the same disadvantaged groups who suffer most from natural disasters, wars, pandemics and other major crises. And, when it comes to pandemics, we’ve never been able to use what we’ve learned to ensure resources reach those who need them most. So how do we achieve a fair and proactive response when there is not a fair basis, plan or clear starting point?

At the onset of the pandemic, the public health community realized that the availability of data – or lack thereof – was a major issue. While there have historically been challenges in collecting and reporting data in these communities, the COVID-19 pandemic offers an opportunity to turn the tide for our most vulnerable. As a nation, we must prioritize and invest in the role of data and technology to bridge the gap in outcomes and promote equitable access to testing, vaccines and health service delivery.

Since its inception, the Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta has been a pioneer in the field of health equity. As we began to explore ways to overcome the data problem, we partnered with the CDC Foundation to bring various leaders to the table to form the Health Equity Task Force. We then invited Google.org, Gilead Sciences, and the Annie E. Casey Foundation to the table to help us understand what health equity data is already being collected and identify the data gaps that currently exist.

Through this process of cross-sectoral collaboration, we have learned that if we can collect and clearly present the data, we can provide the basis to direct the response to the areas that need it most. The Health Equity Tracker project was created to achieve this. Over the past eight months, a team of Google.org fellows, including Google software engineers, product managers, UX researchers and designers, data analysts and more, have worked with SHLI to identify and analyze sources quality public data with the goal of creating an easy-to-use public data platform that displays and contextualizes the health disparities communities of color face across the United States

This health equity tracker will map data on the trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations across the United States, including its territories, disaggregated by race, ethnicity, gender, socio-economic status and other critical factors down to the county level, if applicable. The data, in turn, will help policymakers, healthcare executives and business leaders better understand how to ensure that disproportionately affected communities receive the targeted resources and support they need, such as creating culturally relevant resources for community organizations to help build trust and enhance equitable access to information about COVID-19 vaccines, to fight the virus and close racial gaps.

But the Health Equity Tracker project is just one way data and technology are helping communities of color most affected by COVID-19. We now know enough to know that there is still a long way to go.

We want to issue a call to action from all sectors – public, private, academic – to come to the table. We implore you to zoom out on your organization to see how you are using technology to reach your target audience and how you could leverage this data and information to help solve one of the most pressing humanitarian issues in the world. our era. Through our work in building the Health Equity Tracker, we continue to find significant gaps in case data on race and ethnicity, and until we have a complete picture, we will not be able to Really Understand and Address the Disparities of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the United States Contact your local, state or federal officials to advocate for a centralized and comprehensive report on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and county-level vaccines.

A national strategy, continued and substantial investments, diverse task forces, and federal policies are also needed to deepen the impact of the important work we have started. If we harness the power of data and technology to tackle health inequalities, building a transformative and inclusive response to COVID-19 is absolutely possible.

