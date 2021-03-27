UK Covid deaths plunged with 58 deaths and 4,751 cases recorded.





tea

According to official government statistics, the UK recorded another 58 Covid-19 deaths and 4,715 new cases on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the UK is 126,573. Separate figures released by the UK statistical agency show that 149,000 deaths are currently registered in the UK where Corona 19 is mentioned in death certificates.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the total number of Covid-19 infections is now 4,329,180.

The number of people vaccinated in the UK is close to 30 million people, with 29,727,435 people getting the first vaccine.

A total of 3,293,517 people received the second dose.

Read more

Regarding the milestone that broke NHS UK’s first jab by 25 million, Professor Stephen Powis, head of NHS National Medical, said: This is the latest major milestone showing fast and targeted progress in protecting British people from coronavirus.

It pokes more than half of the adult population and continues to work carefully to identify the last remaining in the top priority group, but passing the 25 million mark to NHS employees across the country urging them not to get a jab yet is a remarkable achievement for NHS employees across the country. is. Come forward.

The capacity supply will be strengthened next month, but whoever booked the second jab should come forward. Our other top priority is to remind anyone who is 50 years of age or older or who has an underlying medical condition that the first jab can be used. , Now and throughout April.

Boris Johnson: The data doesn’t have anything to convince you to stop drinking pints at the bar.

According to Scottish government data, Scotland has recorded 6 deaths and 563 positive tests from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

According to recent official figures, the death toll of those who tested positive for the virus for the first time within the last 28 days was 7,578.

Two additional deaths were reported to the Ministry of Health, previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another 138 confirmed virus cases were also recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos