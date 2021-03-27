Wales lifts travel ban for the first time in the UK





The country has its local requirements lifted and there are no travel restrictions for the first time since it was closed on December 20th.

Organized outdoor activities and sports for under 18 have also resumed.

However, the relaxation of tourism and travel regulations may not be available to people living in other parts of the UK where the UK, Scotland and Northern Ireland are still closed.

And the fact that all Wales travel locations are ready by April 12th means people will not be able to enter the United States for at least two weeks unless they have a good reason like work.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: These additional mitigations are part of a prudent, step-by-step approach to lifting restrictions and allowing people and businesses to resume activities in the safest possible way.

I have been able to do this thanks to the sacrifices made by everyone across Wales over the past few months. Everything you do to keep your loved ones safe is to keep Wales safe.

The public health position is stable. Our amazing vaccination programs have room to change from strength to strength.

Stand-alone vacation accommodations include hotels with en suite facilities and room service, caravans that do not share facilities, and vacation homes. Guests staying in standalone accommodations must be of the same generation or support bubble.

The Welsh government says the recent easing of restrictions has moved Wales away from warning level 4, which has taken the most stringent action, and is now moving to stage 3.

From Saturday, some historic sites and gardens have limited outdoor space reopening, while libraries and archives may be reopened.

Wales has already resumed hairdressers and has allowed most school students to resume face-to-face education, and all students and college students expected to return to their classrooms after Easter break.

Supermarkets were able to resume selling non-essential items, garden centers were also reopened, and the remaining non-essential retail and close contact services are expected to resume from April 12th.

Many people have used social media to welcome the relaxation of restrictions.

One person tweeted. In Wales, starting today, we can go wherever we want. So soon I’ll be visiting the beach, the most missed place in the blockade I’ve missed, except for a hug.

One day in Wales, containment travel restrictions were eased, the team won six countries and the sun was shining in the blue sky, another wrote.

The third said: Today, I am out of the world. Now that #StayLocal is turned off on #Wales, I can do that! And it really felt good to be mixed with people who were delighted to be doing the same thing while reliving the usual way of life. Joyful freedom!

Wales reopened hair salons earlier this month, and outdoor contactless sports resumed.

Blockades took place in Wales in December 2020 after increasing Covid-19 cases and pressure on the Welsh NHS.

Public Health Wales had an additional 201 coronavirus outbreaks in Wales on Saturday, and the total number of confirmed cases rose to 208,895.

The agency reported seven additional deaths, with a total of 5,505 deaths across the country since the onset of the pandemic.

From March 29th, the 6th generation rule is in force, allowing 6th generation of people to meet outdoors.

From April 12th, the pub garden and alfresco dining will be reopening. All social distancing restrictions are expected to end on June 21st.

