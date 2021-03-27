



A government spokesman said: The British government has deep sympathy for the British victims of IRA terrorism and all victims of The Troubles sponsored by Gaddafi.

It is the responsibility of the Libyan state to provide compensation for the actions of the Gaddafi regime, apart from the support available to the victims of the problem.

We will continue to press the Libyan authorities for the historical responsibility of the Libyan countries for the support of the Gaddafi regime to the IRA. “

A source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added: “The UK taxes collected on frozen assets are not allocated and go into a government consolidation fund that is used to fund essential public services.

“It is the responsibility of the Libyan state to provide special compensation for the actions of the regime, so it is not that the UK government is specifically diverting UK public funds for this particular purpose.

“Doing so will not convey responsibility for the particular role the regime has played in the matters the victims are pursuing.”

Special feature:’HMG’s only cowardice prevents Britain from securing compensation for victims’

Jason McCue and Matthew Jury

Libya is responsible for the largest number of terrorist victims in British history, and in the 1980s, the Gadhafi regime sent tons of Semtex to the IRA as part of its own vicarious war for use in killing British citizens. Libyan-IRA bombs continued to be killed, killing about 3,500 people across Britain and Northern Ireland.

The journey of the victims in England was a long one. In 2006, they started a lawsuit in the United States. Only in the case of Tony Blair’s deprivation of fair compensation by brokering a deal between Bush and Gaddafi, in 2009 the FCO provided a dedicated department to support their own negotiations. This turned out to be a fake.

In 2011, their lawyers secured the Benghazi Agreement, a promise to pay compensation from the Libyan government. A 2017 National Assembly survey condemned the Hyundai Motor Group’s follow-up and concluded that negotiations between the governments alone could solve the problem.

Nevertheless, modern cars still refuse to act.

With this, in 2019, William Shawcross was appointed as a special envoy tasked with reporting to HMG on how to proceed with victim claims. Shawcross submitted a 90-page report to the foreign minister in March last year.

After a year of victims asking for this report, this week FCDO announced it couldn’t. They argue that this is because it was commissioned as an internal coverage report and ignore the fact that Boris Johnson has offered to appoint an envoy. It is based on the fact that their findings can be utilized and shared by victims and their representatives.

They also forgot to mention that, subject to Mr. Shawcross’s terms of comment, publication is always at the discretion of the Foreign Minister, not that the FCDO can’t do that, it will. Why?

Pre-investigation testimony on Wednesday evidently disappointed Mr. Shawcross, as well as empathy for the victims.

Shawcross said in the inquiry that it was almost impossible to disclose due to fear of violating the “contract” with FCDO. However, despite his effective gag, what we learned is that HMG once again agreed with the person who opposed the victim. Best interest, but to whom?

First it was Gaddafi, Americans, Big Oil, the new Libyan government, but whose interests did HMG prioritize its victims this time?

