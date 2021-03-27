Vaccination effort in United States accelerates as COVID cases rise again | Voice of America





As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States, officials are rushing to open vaccine eligibility in hopes of averting another wave of the pandemic.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed concern on Friday about the rise in the number of cases, noting that the seven-day average daily number of cases was up 7% in over the past week.

We’ve seen cases and hospital admissions go from historic decline to stagnation and then increase, and we know from previous surges that if we don’t get things under control now, there is a real potential for the epidemic curve to fly off again, she told the White House. Report.

Walensky noted that approximately 1,000 Americans die from COVID-19 every day and said: Please take this moment very seriously.

The United States led the world in the number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Friday night, with 30.2 million, and the number of deaths, with more than 548,000, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Globally, more than 126 million people have contracted COVID-19 and nearly 2.8 million have died.

Inflection point

New cases in the United States peaked at nearly 260,000 per day in early January, and that month saw an average of more than 3,100 people die each day. The number of cases and deaths began to decline later in January and continued to decline in February.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham chats with members of the National Guard after receiving her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination event held at the Desert Sage Academy gym in Santa Fe, New Mexico, March 26, 2021.

Currently, the number of cases is starting to increase, with the average daily number of cases at 57,000. This increase comes at a time when optimism for a return to normal is growing in the United States with more and more Americans vaccinated. Data from the CDC on Friday showed that 27% of the U.S. population had received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 15% had been fully immunized.

Health officials have indicated that the United States may be at an inflection point in the pandemic: a time when the country is turning a corner in its battle against the virus or facing a setback.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease specialist, told a White House briefing earlier this week: I’m often asked: Are we turning the corner?

My answer is really more like: we’re around the corner. It remains to be seen whether or not we will take this turn.

On March 4, Fauci told CNN that states should not ease restrictions to prevent COVID-19 until new coronavirus cases drop below 10,000 per day.

US officials have warned of the danger of more contagious variants of the virus, such as the one first identified in Britain, which is now causing further outbreaks of the pandemic in a number of European countries.

FILE – Dr.Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in Washington, on March 18, 2021.

Last week, Fauci said this variant likely accounted for 20% to 30% of coronavirus infections in the United States, adding that the numbers were likely on the rise. If the variant became the dominant strain in the United States, health officials say, re-infections would become more likely in those who have already had COVID-19. Such re-infections, along with the variant’s higher transmission rate, could lead to a wave of new cases.

Race to vaccinate

In an attempt to prevent the spread of the new variants, the Biden administration and U.S. state officials are trying to speed up the pace of vaccinations across the country.

The governors of South Carolina and Kansas announced Friday that their states will open vaccine eligibility next week to anyone over the age of 16.

They will join at least a dozen states that have allowed those 16 and over to schedule vaccination appointments. At least 34 states have announced plans to make everyone aged 16 and over eligible for the vaccine by mid-April, according to a Washington Post review.

FILE – 35 weeks pregnant Michelle Melton receives Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pa. On February 11, 2021.

Of the three vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is licensed for ages 16 and over while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and over. No vaccine has been approved for people under the age of 16.

President Joe Biden has set May 1 as the deadline for all states to open vaccination to all adults. Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said 46 states have confirmed they will be able to meet the deadline.

He acknowledged, however, that some states were opening up their eligibility to adults more quickly than expected because they had not been able to meet the appointments of the most vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with poor health conditions. underlying.

“If there are states that are lagging behind, they are working with those states to ensure that they continue to prioritize the most vulnerable populations,” he said in a briefing on Friday.

Data from the CDC on Friday showed that more than 71% of people 65 and older had received at least one vaccine.

3 other vaccination centers

The White House announced Friday that three more cities in Boston, Massachusetts; Norfolk, Virginia; and Newark, New Jersey was getting new federally-run mass vaccination centers as part of the president’s new goal of vaccinating 200 million Americans by the end of April. Biden previously set a goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office, a target he exceeded last week.

Zients said while the pace of vaccinations was encouraging, there were still concerns about the increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the country.

It is clear that the optimism is justified, but there is no need to relax, “he said.” Now is not the time to let your guard down.

