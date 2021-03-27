UK abolishes flagship green home voucher policy





British ministers are scrapping the £1.5 billion environmental initiative launched last year to upgrade British homes with better insulation and lower carbon heating due to administrative issues.

The British Business Department said the Green Homes Grant voucher scheme, launched last Saturday as part of an effort by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to support more “green jobs,” will close new applications by the end of this month, one year. Earlier than expected. The policy is also designed to address the UK’s inefficient and leaky homes, which account for about a fifth of total carbon dioxide emissions.

The initiative allowed homeowners in the UK to charge up to £5,000 for tasks such as installing electric heat pumps or insulation, and up to £10,000 for low-income families. However, installers have reported serious issues with management, including delays in issuing vouchers required to access discounts and paying companies after work is complete.

The decision to end the plan early came after the government had already raised large amounts of money for a £1.5 billion initiative, which has sparked strong opposition from both green activists and installers. Ministers have previously criticized poor acceptance for a decision to cut funds by more than £1 billion, a controversial argument by the insulation and low-carbon heating industry, which has urged a solution to the problem.

The business department said Saturday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted the plan to be implemented only in November, but said the green housing subsidy scheme was “designed to provide short-term economic stimulus while addressing our contribution to climate change.” Until March 2022, “The country is greener. . . By 2050, we will reach the UK’s primary goal of zero net carbon emissions.”

Applications applied before the end of the month are accepted, and vouchers already issued can be extended upon request, the government said. It also added that local authorities in the UK would be able to spend an additional £300 million for separate initiatives to upgrade properties inhabited by low-income households with measures such as low carbon heating.

Ed Matthew, campaign director for E3G, a climate change think tank, said the end of the plan is “a tragedy that can be avoided.”

“There was a lot of demand for subsidies, but the plan suffered from incompetent administration. The reality is that we cannot reach net zero without removing carbon from our home. The new subsidy scheme should now replace those who can quickly receive subsidies with long-term funds to give businesses confidence in their investments,” Matthew added.

Dark Climate Change Minister Matthew Pennycook said that an additional £300 million for local authorities plans is not even close to closing the investment gap caused by the government’s decision to completely scrap it after cutting more than £1 billion from the Green Home Grant plan. Did not. ”.

“The ministers can play a good game on energy efficiency, but their tremendous inability to decarbonize the country’s housing stock speaks for itself,” Pennycook added.

Greenpeace UK’s climate director Kate Blagojevic noted that they are hosting the World Climate Conference in seven months “we must lead the world on climate action”.

“But we can’t expect someone we think is a trusted leader when our policy on climate action is going in the wrong direction,” she said.

