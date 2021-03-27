US drops FBI checks on caregivers at new migrant facilities 104.5 WOKV





HOUSTON – (AP) Biden administration does not require FBI digital background checks of caregivers in its rapidly expanding network of emergency sites to accommodate thousands of immigrant teens, protection experts alarming children who say the waiver compromises safety.

In the rush to get children out of overcrowded and often unsuitable border patrol sites, President Joe Biden’s team turns to a measure used by previous administrations: tent camps, convention centers and other huge facilities operated by contractors. private and funded by US Health and Human. Services. In March alone, the Biden administration announced it would open eight new emergency sites in the southwest, adding 15,000 new beds, more than doubling the size of its existing system.

These emergency sites do not need to be licensed by state authorities or provide the same services as permanent HHS facilities. They also cost significantly more, around $ 775 per child per day.

And to quickly staff the sites, the Biden administration waived screening procedures designed to protect minors from potential harm.

Staff and volunteers who directly care for children at the new emergency sites do not have to undergo FBI fingerprint checks, which use criminal databases not available to the public and can overcome anyone. one that changes its name or uses a false identity.

HHS released a statement Friday saying direct care staff and volunteers must pass public criminal background checks. “Audits of public registers usually take less time, but depend on the subject to provide correct information.

The agency says those giving direct care are supervised by federal employees or others who have passed fingerprint-based background checks. In emergency reception sites, HHS implements the standards of care used for children in an emergency response setting, the agency said.

Under the administration of former President Donald Trump, the HHS did not ensure for months checking FBI fingerprints or performing child protection tests for workers at a large camp in Tornillo , in Texas. An Associated Press investigation in 2018 also found that staff at another camp in Homestead, Florida had not been subjected to routine examinations to rule out allegations of child abuse or neglect.

The HHS Inspector General then warned that FBI fingerprint checks offer a one-stop guarantee on most business background checks that look for a person’s name.

While the various background checks can identify some previous criminal convictions or sexual offenses, those checks were not as thorough as the FBI’s background checks, the Inspector General found.

Laura Nodolf, the district attorney for Midland, Texas, where HHS opened an emergency site this month, said without fingerprint checks we really don’t know who the person is providing direct care .

This puts children in HHS custody on the way, potentially, of a sex offender, Nodolf said. “They put these children in a position to become potential victims.

Dr Amy Cohen, a child psychiatrist who is the executive director of immigration advocacy group Every Last One, noted that the HHS requires the fingerprint verification of parents seeking to welcome children as part of a verification process which takes more than 30 days on average.

Failure to verify the fingerprints of frontline staff puts vulnerable migrant children at significant risk of physical and sexual abuse, she said.

The Biden administration has 18,000 children and adolescents in its care, a number that has increased almost daily in recent weeks. As Biden continues to deport most adults and many families crossing the border, he has refused to reinstate deportations of unaccompanied immigrant children, which ended last year after a now suspended federal court ruling.

More than 5,000 youth are in custody at the border, many in a South Texas tent with limited space, food and access to the outdoors. But Border Patrol apprehends hundreds more miners than HHS releases a difference of 325 each day just Thursday.

At the downtown Dallas Convention Center, one of HHS emergency sites, nearly all of its 2,300 beds have been filled just a week after it opened this month.

Advocates for children say that rather than opening more emergency centers without a license, the administration should speed up the placement of children with sponsors, especially the roughly 40% of young people in custody who have a parent in custody. the country ready to take them.

HHS has attempted to speed up the processing of minors in recent weeks, allowing some young people to be placed with their parents while fingerprint checks are pending and allowing government funds to be used to pay for the ticket. plane when a child is released.

Ana, the mother of a 17-year-old detained in Dallas, told AP her son had fled gangs trying to recruit him in El Salvador and hoped to join her in Virginia. After an eight-day trip, the teenager crossed the US-Mexico border on March 9. Eight days would pass until she learned from the authorities at the border that they had taken him into police custody.

She received a 10-minute call from him on March 20, after he was driven to the Dallas facility. It was the first time she had spoken to him since entering the country. She says she repeatedly called the HHS refugee resettlement office to ask if they would return it to her family, but they refused, saying they had to deal with her case. In the meantime, she is ready to present documents proving that she is his mother and that she is fit to take him.

I don’t understand why they are making it so difficult, ”said Ana, who is not identified by her last name to protect the privacy of her sons. I know we’re in a pandemic, but maybe I think it’s that they’re behind schedule, that maybe there are a lot of people there.

Tornillo and Homestead have come under heavy criticism from Democrats and child protection experts who have warned of the potential trauma of detaining thousands of teens without adequate support.

American Red Cross volunteers provided care at the first two HHS emergency sites, a converted camp for oil workers in Midland, Texas, and the Dallas Convention Center. These volunteers are now deleted.

The Red Cross and HHS refused for several days to acknowledge that the volunteers had not been subjected to FBI fingerprint checks. The Red Cross initially said all of its volunteers underwent a background check when they joined the group. On Tuesday, the group said it was conducting refreshing checks on around 300 volunteers sent to care for children and found no new red flags.

HHS spokesman Mark Weber said he could not yet identify which companies or groups will now intervene. The ministry asked contractors in mid-March to submit bids to provide childcare and transportation services.

Leecia Welch, an attorney with the nonprofit National Center for Youth Law that monitors the treatment of immigrant children, said lawyers would pay close attention to whether this temporary waiver becomes standard operating practice.

Given the urgency of the current investment crisis, families deserve the same flexibility as for-profit companies that contract with the federal government, she said.

Security concerns have already been raised about Camp Midland. An official working there noted a lack of new clothes and social workers when the teens first arrived, and state regulators warned last week that the on-site water may not be. be unsure, forcing US officials to give bottles to teens until they can arrange water deliveries.

Michelle Saenz-Rodriguez, a Dallas-based immigration lawyer, described the Dallas Convention Center as reminiscent of a barracks but very welcoming. She visited the convention center in its early days as a volunteer for Catholic charities and said beds for more than 2,000 boys had been placed in socially distant rows in a ballroom.

After being bused to the site, the boys are given clean clothes, a pillow, blanket and a COVID-19 test, Saenz-Rodriguez said. She saw them last week sitting together at tables, talking and playing card games. Most did not understand why they were brought to Dallas or what would happen to them next, she said.

Their first question is: How long are we going to stay here? What will happen to us? Saenz-Rodriguez said.

___

Associated Press reporter Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.

