U.S. Covid-19 cases on the rise again





Topline

The United States recorded 77,339 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the 7-day moving average of cases nationwide has increased by more than 10% over the previous week, with more than two dozen states trending in the wrong direction, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn it is “deeply concerned” about the increase in numbers.

After the total number of American patients hospitalized with Covid-19 fell below the last 40,000 … [+] weekend for the first time since October, it had returned above 40,000 Thursday.

Getty Key Facts

The state facing the largest outbreak at the moment is Michigan, which recorded more than 6,000 new cases on Friday for the first time in a single day since December, as its 14-day moving average rose 25%.

The tri-state area of ​​New York, New Jersey and Connecticut also saw double-digit percentage increases in the daily number of cases.

1,265 new deaths were reported on Friday, but the 7-day average in the United States fell below 1,000 for the first time since November.

Key context:

Noting the growing number of cases and slightly increasing hospitalizations across the country, CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky called on the public to “take this moment very seriously” during a House press briefing. White Friday. “I remain deeply concerned about this trajectory,” Walensky said, adding that new infections and hospital admissions have gone “from historic declines to stagnations and increases. potential for recovery of the epidemic curve. “Encouragingly, the United States set a one-day record for Covid-19 vaccines given on Friday. The seven-day average of doses distributed rose to 2.6 million per day. The CDC said on Friday. that approximately 89.5 million people (approximately 27% of the U.S. population) have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, of which approximately 48.7 million people have been fully vaccinated (14.7% Population).

To monitor:

At his press conference Thursday, President Biden set a goal of administering 200 million vaccines in the first 100 days of his term in office. “I know it’s ambitious twice our original target,” Biden said, but added, “I believe we can do it.” A total of 34 states have announced that they will open vaccine eligibility to all adults by mid-April, at the latest. Several other states continue to expand eligibility to larger segments of the population.

Crucial quote:

“Clearly there are reasons for optimism, but there is no reason to relax,” White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Friday.

Large number:

30 million. More than 30,156,000 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus, according to the John Hopkins database, resulting in 548,087 deaths.

Further reading:

