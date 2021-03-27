How the UK turned to Taiwan’s help to control Covid





In contrast, Taiwan’s strategy was focused on quickly suppressing the virus. By closing the border in March, it has already stopped the local spread of Corona 19 until April, but has blocked unlimited entry abroad. All inbound travelers still undergo a strictly monitored 14-day quarantine.

Back in May, we faced similar pressures from the people calling for an open economy, but sticking to a policy of not disclosing until there are no new local cases for a period of time. I told the public there would be no economy unless the viral situation was suppressed.

The strategy paid off. Taiwan became Asia’s top performing economy last year, growing 2.98%, surpassing China for the first time in 30 years. Citizens have had the freedom to live ordinary lives with open schools, offices and restaurants.

Chen has risen to the status of a national hero in the face of Taiwan’s successful epidemic response. Last September, Taiwan’s GQ praised him as Minister of Steel in the cover story of the Heroes issue and styled him on Gucci for a front page photo shoot.

Modest and candid politicians are typically seen in public speaking at daily press conferences wearing less flamboyant gray and yellow jackets with the logo of the National Health Command Center that led the Covid-19 response.

A clear command structure and consistent, transparent communication to build public trust are central to Taiwan’s success, Chen said.

The message was repeated to British House of Representatives in June when Vice President Chen Chien-jen was invited to an online exchange to explain Taiwan’s contact tracking and containment system. At the time, he said more than 90% of Taiwanese people were satisfied with the government’s strategy.

It is unclear when Taiwan warned the UK not to stop pandemic measures early, but interactions between officials are believed to have occurred during and after the first virus outbreak, and long before the second.

