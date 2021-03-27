US Senators from Alaska Can Guarantee Our Voting Rights





Historic voting rights legislation has been passed by the US House of Representatives, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to shut it down in the US Senate. However, Alaska senators have the power to break the deadlock and secure the right to vote in Alaska and beyond, and they must now act.

As some state lawmakers try to dismantle the right to vote, this federal legislation would protect our democracy. In Georgia, anti-democracy demagogues are trying to eliminate postal voting, the use of ballot boxes and the ability to vote on Sundays. Following an election with historic black participation, these voter suppression measures are a return to a Jim Crow system in which the right to vote becomes limited to wealthy whites. In Alaska, fringe lawmaker Senator Mike Shower proposed Senate Bill 39, which would eliminate postal voting in many communities and undo the automatic voter registration step that voters in the ‘Alaska have set up by initiative. Like similar legislation in Georgia, it is clear that Shower and anti-democracy activists do not want minorities to be registered to vote, and do not want us to vote.

These discriminatory Republican efforts will not only negatively affect the voting rights of people of color, but also the elderly, Alaskan natives living in our many village communities, and white rural voters.

The US Senate has the power to protect voting rights across the country, from Alaska to Georgia, simply by passing HR 1, the For the People Act. This legislation has common sense guarantees that would guarantee many features of the current Alaskan election. For example, it protects the automatic registration of voters, early voting and the possibility of voting by mail. HR 1 also requires the use of paper ballots, which ensure a verifiable record of ballots if a recount is required in closed elections. Alaskans will recognize each of these electoral guarantees as common sense policies that work well in our state. The NAACP in Anchorage strongly supports this HR 1 and congratulates the House of Representatives for adopting it.

Not so long ago, such voting rights protections would likely have been approved by large bipartisan majorities. Sadly, there is a faction of elected Republicans who believe their only path to power is through suppressing minority votes, which effectively brings us back to an apartheid system of government. This faction, which certainly does not include all Republicans, aims to prevent minority votes from being cast. Alaska senators should reject this cynical and racist approach to governance and instead voice their support for the passage of HR 1 in the Senate. Mitch McConnell can only block legislation like this if 100% of Republican senators are behind him. However, by supporting HR 1, our senators could break the impasse and ensure that federal law protects policies that have been proven to work here in Alaska.

Some of my friends and neighbors have become understandably cynical about national politics, but I continue to see opportunities and reasons for hope. For example, the Alaskan delegation played a key role in confirming Deb Haaland, the first Native American inside secretary in US history. Once again, we need our senators to go beyond partisanship to protect our most basic right: the ability to vote and to choose our leaders. We live in a democracy as long as our elected officials are in the inimitable words of our Declaration of Independence and derive their just powers from the consent of the governed.

Kevin McGee is president of the Anchorage NAACP.

