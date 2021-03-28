UK government scrapped green home subsidies in six months | Energy efficiency





The government abolished the green home subsidy system, the core of Boris Johnsons, and has promised to regain greenness from the Corona 19 pandemic in six months of launch.

With the abandonment of the 1.5 billion program that provided households with subsidies of up to 5,000 or 10,000 for insulation or low-carbon heating, the UK has no plans to address one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

Those who accept the voucher application under this scheme will receive the amount owed, but no new applications will be accepted after the end of this month.

Green activists say the abolition of this program is the only major green stimulus policy the government has yet announced, and what is originally expected to create tens of thousands of green jobs was a serious blow as the government prepares to host an important UN climate talks called Cop26. Said. November.

Ed Matthew, campaign director for E3G think tanks, told observers: The disappearance of the Green Home grant is embarrassing. [before Cop26], And the British disaster is heading towards net zero. [carbon emissions]. Emissions from buildings and traffic have flattened over the past decade. If there is no program to solve this problem, there is no hope of reaching the net zero goal.

The green home subsidy has been a problem since its launch last September after the government’s central board was announced last September as it worked to help the economy recover from the epidemic through better rebuilding and creating new green jobs. By the end of February, there were more than 123,000 grant applications, but only 28,000 vouchers were issued and only 5,800 energy efficiency measures were installed.

Builders complained of excessive practices when registering on plans, and furniture found it difficult to access. A US company has signed a grant management contract, but a Guardian survey found that many people did not get a response. Although many have received conflicting advice, builders have complained that the installation of heat pumps, in particular, has been hampered by the rules.

Last week, a carefully selected committee of MPs gave a serious assessment that the plan was wrong. [in] The executive administration seems miserable. The Environmental Audit Committee found that some builders, far from creating new green jobs they promised, had fired their employees for planning problems. The lawmakers recommended an emergency check.

The government said on Saturday that an additional 300m will be devoted to helping low-income people access energy efficiency improvements through local authorities.

Secretary of State for Business and Energy Kwasi Kwarteng said: Upgrading rural homes through energy efficiency measures can reduce emissions and save people’s energy costs. Funding today means more households across the UK can access these important grants through local authorities. This latest announcement will bring total energy efficiency expenditures of over 1.3 billion for next fiscal year, giving installers the confidence they need to plan ahead, create new jobs, and educate the next generation of builders, plumbers, and traders.

But overall, the amount allocated to green homes is declining from the 2.5 billion announced last summer as a fanfare. One billion of them were allocated to local authorities last year to improve homes for low-income people, and now it has grown to 1.3 billion. However, the green home grant is to spend an additional 1.5 billion and most of it remains unused.

Disposing of the green housing subsidy will not help the government make the necessary improvements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, leaving 20 million households in the middle income.

Draft home heating in the UK accounts for about 14% of the country’s carbon emissions, according to the Committee on Climate Change, and a series of efforts to tackle the problem have run into the problem. The failure of the Green Home Grant was after the previous plan, the Green Deal Loan Plan, was abandoned in 2015.

Kate Blagojevic, Climate Head of Greenpeace UK, said: Only seven months are left before hosting the Global Climate Conference, which is expected to lead the world on climate action. But we can’t think of anyone as a trusted leader when our policy on climate action is going in the wrong direction.

On Saturday, the government said the plan was only a short-term stimulus package. But Matthew said that was part of the problem. There is a stop-start approach. [to home energy efficiency] It stopped investing in companies in technology and failed to give households confidence, he said.

them [the government] You have to choose yourself and create a new green program that works, and you have to build long-term funding from scratch. Donating money in the event of an economic crisis certainly does not go beyond the capabilities of the government.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos