America’s Top 100 Fishing Spots List Includes 9 Minnesota Sites – Twin Cities





Swedish fishing equipment company ABU Garcia recently released a list of the top 100 fishing spots in the United States, and nine sites from Minnesota were featured.

The company asked fans to submit their favorite fishing spots across the country, which were then judged and ranked by the leading voices in the fishing world, the ABU Garcia website said.

At the top of the list of the best fishing spots arriving at No. 4 was the North Red River, which forms the border between Minnesota and North Dakota. According to the website, the most popular species of fish in the Red River is the river catfish, and the best time to fish is from late spring to early summer.

The area between Fargo and the Canadian border is a haven for those who like to catch river catfish, walleye or even musk, the website said. This stretch of the river has plenty of them, as well as smallmouth bass, pike, and even sturgeon. The North Red River offers quantity and quality for the game species most popular with anglers today with many access points near population centers along the North Dakota-North border. Minnesota.

The other eight listed fishing grounds in Minnesota are:

Mille Lacs: Ranked # 17 on the list. Its most popular fish species are said to be walleye, smallmouth bass and northern pike. The best time to fish there is from May to June. Boundary waters: Ranked # 39 on the list. Its most popular fish species are said to be walleye and northern pike. The best time to fish there is from May to September. Lake of the Woods: Ranked # 42 on the list. Its most popular species of fish is said to be walleye. The best time to fish there is all year round depending on the type of fishing (but the season is closed from mid-March to mid-April). Rainy Lake: Ranked # 54 on the list. Its most popular fish species are said to be pike and walleye. The best time to fish there is spring and summer. Lac Leech: Ranked # 56 on the list. Its most popular fish species are said to be largemouth bass and walleye. The best time to fish there is spring and summer. Mississippi River Pools at Red Wing: Ranked # 71 on the list. Its most popular fish species are said to be smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, and walleye. The best time to fish on site is from spring to fall. Lake Minnetonka: Ranked # 78 on the list. Its most popular species of fish is said to be the largemouth bass. The best time to fish there is from April to October. Lake Vermilion: Ranked # 80 on the list. Its most popular species of fish is said to be walleye. The best time to fish there is May and June.

