Biden administration plans major restart of offshore wind power in the United States





WASHINGTON The offshore wind industry receives a major boost from the Biden administration as the White House aims to re-energize a potential source of renewable, emissions-free electricity that has never fully taken off in the United States.

As part of a government effort announced on Monday, the White House has set a new goal: to deploy enough offshore wind turbines to power millions of 30-gigawatt American homes by 2030.

To achieve this goal, the Home Office will create a new offshore wind power zone between Long Island and the Jersey Shore, where the administration will lease space, Home Secretary Deb said. Haaland.

The Home Office also said it will conduct a key environmental review necessary to secure permits for Ocean Wind, a major project planned off the coast of New Jersey, which would be the third commercial offshore wind project in the United States. United.

The White House said meeting their new target would directly employ more than 44,000 people, with tens of thousands of additional jobs created by increased economic activity in neighboring communities.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the approach to offshore wind in the past has looked like a chick with its head cut off.

It’s a new day under the Biden administration, Granholm said.

Offshore wind power in which gigantic wind turbines in the waters off the coast generate electricity to power homes and businesses ashore is an untapped opportunity to expand the production of electricity from sources that cannot do not produce heat-trapping greenhouse gases responsible for global warming.

But in the United States, while onshore wind farms have flourished in recent years, offshore wind has yet to take off significantly, in part due to bureaucratic hurdles and permits that have been a source of frustration. major for renewable energy companies during the Trump administration. Currently, the United States has only one operational offshore commercial wind farm, with only five turbines.

In contrast, wind power from onshore wind farms accounted for more than 8% of electricity production in the United States in 2020, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration, a number that is expected to increase.

Another reason offshore wind has been slow: The Energy Department said that over 58% of offshore wind resources are found in deep water, where massive structures cannot be attached to the seabed. and floating platforms are to be used instead, an emerging technology that until recently has often been prohibitively expensive.

To accelerate the growth of offshore wind, the energy department plans to release funding of $ 3 billion through its loan guarantee program, which will also target equipment suppliers and the development of transmission. energy produced from offshore wind.

President Biden believes we have a huge opportunity ahead of us not only to address the threats of climate change, but also to use it as a chance to create millions of well-paying union jobs that will fuel the economic recovery of the Americas, Gina McCarthy, the White House National Climate Advisor, said in a statement.

Shifting the United States towards renewable, low-carbon energy sources like wind, solar and geothermal power is essential to Bidens’ goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the industry to zero. energy by 2035 and the entire U.S. economy by 2050.

Yet to meet global goals to bring climate change under control, the United States must also electrify other sectors currently powered by the burning of fossil fuels, such as cars and trucks, heating homes and businesses and gas stoves. This means that the United States must plan to use much more electricity in the years to come than it does today. To achieve the planned emission reductions, this electricity must come from renewable sources like wind power rather than coal or gas-fired power plants, which creates even more pressure for the United States to speed up production quickly. offshore wind energy.

In a first move to accelerate the industry’s growth, soon after Biden took office, his administration renewed the clearance process for the stranded Vineyard Wind project off Marthas Vineyard. The developer said the project will generate enough electricity to power 400,000 homes in Massachusetts.

Pressure from the White Houses to scale up offshore wind was quickly greeted by environmental groups and climate hawks in Congress. House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., Said the United States would benefit tremendously from the Biden administrations’ commitment to clean energy such as wind power.

The positive contrast with the Trump administration couldn’t be more obvious, Grijalva said.

Josh lederman

