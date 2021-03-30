



US satellite company Viasat plans to strengthen its relationship with the UK by investing $300 million in a new cybersecurity base in Hampshire ahead of a bid for a 6 billion government satellite contract next year.

The California company, which operates broadband and military communications satellite networks, has chosen Aldershot as its new network and cybersecurity operations center, the company told The Telegraph. This investment will bring 75 new jobs to the town.

Leo Docherty, the conservative of Aldershot’s House of Representatives, was very pleased when Viasat chose Aldershot to expand its investment in Britain and dedicated it to Britain’s prosperity agenda.

Viasat operates five satellites suspended in geostationary orbit about 22,000 miles high. These satellites provide broadband communications and capacity to government and defense agencies, including the aviation, maritime sector, and the Department of Defense.

Steve Beeching, managing director of Viasats in the UK, said communications networks and satellites are still major targets for attackers, but the new network operations center will be key to preventing attacks.

In a joint effort with BT, the satellite operator is one of several bidders to upgrade the British Army’s secure communications network as part of the 6 billion Skynet 6 defense programme. Procurement to operate the UK military satellite network is expected to occur in 2022.

The company’s investment also comes amid a competition from satellite operators to free up space above the Earth’s surface with a new low-orbit orbit constellation aiming to provide broadband to businesses and consumers.

Viasat is one of those who plan the low-orbit constellation, a satellite that typically orbits about 500 to 1,000 miles above the ground to provide high-quality, fast broadband to the remote areas.

The 300 powerful constellations are expected to take five years to complete and will ultimately enter competitions such as OneWeb and SpaceX.

Ken Peterman, Viasat’s government representative, said: The UK is an important market for Viasat. From the continued expansion of high-speed broadband services nationwide to the importance of space and satellites as part of our national industrial strategy, we are committed to supporting the UK’s prosperity agenda.

