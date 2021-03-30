US considers further UN action against North Korea after missile tests





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration said on Monday it was considering additional steps the United Nations could take to respond to North Korea’s recent missile tests.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield did not say what these actions might entail, but noted that the UN Security Council met last week and renewed the mandate. experts who monitor the sanctions against the North. The council is also expected to hold closed-door discussions on North Korea on Tuesday.

Let’s look at additional steps we could take, ”Thomas-Greenfield said of the United States and other members of the Security Council.

Meanwhile, President Joe Bidens’ National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will soon meet in Washington with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea to discuss North Korea’s strategy as the administration finalizes a review of how to approach the country. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently returned from Tokyo and Seoul, said the three countries stand united in dealing with the challenges posed by Pyongyang.

What we see from Pyongyang in terms of provocations does nothing to undermine the resolve of our three countries as well as our allies and partners around the world to approach North Korea from a position of strength in order to lessen the threat it poses. for the region and beyond, says Blinken.

North Korea on Monday accused the UN of double standards in its reaction to the launches, which violate UN sanctions, warning of serious consequences.

Last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in defiance of UN resolutions that ban such launches by North Korea. Some experts say the missile launches in North Korea, the first of their kind in a year, were aimed at putting pressure on the Biden administration.

North Korea’s past short-range missile launches have generally drawn condemnation from the UN Security Council, but no new sanctions. North Korea was hit with tightened UN sanctions in 2016-2017 following its provocative series of missile tests and nuclear tests aimed at gaining the capacity to launch nuclear strikes on the Americas.

