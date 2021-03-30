US Threatens UK Export Tariffs on Digital Services Tax | International trade





The Biden administration has warned that the UK could impose a 25% tariff on products it exports to the US after the UK has imposed a digital services tax on major tech companies.

According to a list released by U.S. officials, prices for exports of clothing and footwear, ceramics, beauty products and furniture to the U.S. could rise by a quarter.

These tariffs are designed to raise $325 million, the same estimate that the UK can expect to tax UK sales of Amazon, Google, Facebook, eBay and other tech companies, most of them in the US.

U.S. President Joe Biden overturned objections to the global tax on cross-border digital sales adopted by its predecessor and closed the surcharge for Scotch whiskey imposed by Donald Trump after a subsidy dispute against aircraft manufacturer Airbus. .

However, retaliation was expected after France and the UK levied digital services taxes before a broader agreement was reached.

A spokesman for the UK’s Ministry of Trade said the state wants technology companies to pay fair taxes, and that the new digital services tax is reasonable, proportionate and non-discriminatory. It is also temporary.

They added that if the US goes ahead, the UK will consider every option to defend its interests and industry.

Trade officials in the UK and the US held talks on the digital services tax on December 4th, and British government sources stressed that the tax is a temporary solution to widespread concerns about international corporate tax regulations.

The digital services tax, introduced in April, imposes a 2% levy on revenue from search engines, social media services, and online marketplaces.

Tech firms will continue to pay corporate taxes on UK revenue, but as most revenues decline due to royalties and administrative fees imposed by offshore parent companies, the Treasury is expected to retain taxes through a mechanism known as the previous price.

In the budget, the Office of Budget Officer calculated that the new tax would increase 300 million in the current fiscal year and 400 m in 2021-22.

