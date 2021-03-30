Amazon’s vote comes amid recent spike in union density in the United States





Organizers stand outside the Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores (RWDSU) office in Birmingham, Alabama to support the unionization of Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, in nearby, March 26 (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

One of the most closely watched union representation elections in years ends today, as some 5,800 workers at an Amazon warehouse outside of Birmingham, Alabama, decide to unionize. The postal vote drew attention to both the employer and the state concerned, neither of which has a reputation for being receptive to trade unions.

Unions hope a victory in Alabama will provide a roadmap for successful organizing campaigns elsewhere at Amazon, which employed nearly 1.3 million people worldwide, full-time and part-time, by the end. from 2020.

The election comes as the long-standing decline in organized labor in the United States, particularly in the private sector, has seen a somewhat unexpected but likely temporary turnaround amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This analysis was based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics annual report on union membership and the historical data it contains. The BLS collects data on union members as part of the monthly current population survey. Rates are calculated as a percentage of all salaried workers in a given state, industry, occupation or other category. Self-employed workers are excluded. All figures represent annual averages.

Although union membership estimates date back to 1983, until 1999 they excluded agricultural workers, making data for these years not directly comparable with subsequent years. For consistency, we have chosen to begin our analysis with the year 2000.

The COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it, including mandatory shutdowns of large parts of the U.S. economy for all or part of 2020, have had disparate impacts on union members and non-members, as explained in the post. The BLS suggests interpreting the 2020 figures with caution.

According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 10.8% of American workers reported being union members in 2020, up from 10.3% in 2019. This is the largest increase in one year in union density. for nearly four decades, the BLS has followed the subject.

At the same time, the number of union members continued to decline last year, to just under 14.3 million nationwide, 321,000 fewer than in 2019. How is that possible?

As it turns out, while millions of American workers lost their jobs in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, non-union workers have been hit much harder. Based on our analysis of BLS data, the non-union portion of the hired workforce lost more than 9.2 million jobs last year, down 7.3% from 2019. The unionized workforce, on the other hand, fell only 2.2%. As a result, the overall unionized share of the salaried workforce has increased.

There was also a notable distinction between union members. The number of unionized workers in the private sector fell 5.7% last year, while the number of unionized public sector workers edged up 1.5% to about 107,000 workers. These gains have come primarily at the federal and state levels.

Overall, 6.3% of private sector employees reported belonging to a union last year. Utilities had the highest union density among the 25 private sector industries and sub-industries we examined: last year, 20.6% of salaried workers in the utilities sector belonged to unions. The next highest rates are in transportation and warehousing (17%), telecommunications (14.3%), and film and music (14%).

The lowest unionization rates were found in professional and technical services, a broad category ranging from lawyers and accountants to architects and engineers (1.3%), food services and drinking places (1, 2%) and finance (also 1.2%).

In 2000, just under 9% of all employees in the private sector belonged to a union, meaning that the unionization rate has fallen by more than 2.6 percentage points over the past two decades. But as with overall unionization rates, some industries have experienced steeper declines than others. In fact, many of the industries with the highest unionization rates also experienced the largest declines.

In telecommunications, for example, the unionization rate fell by 9.5 percentage points between 2000 and 2020. The decline was 8.7 points in transport and warehousing, 6.7 points in services. and 6.5 points in the manufacturing of durable goods. The only industry in the private sector where unionization increased significantly was in educational services: 13.5% of workers in this industry were unionized last year, an increase of 2 points from 2000.

In Alabama last year, 8% of workers reported belonging to a union. Although lower than the national level of 10.8%, the Alabamas rate is actually the highest in the Southeast, a region which otherwise has some of the lowest levels of unionization in the country. The nation’s all-time low, in fact, is in the Carolinas: 3.1% of employees in North Carolina and 2.9% in South Carolina are unionized.

In contrast, 23.7% of Hawaiian workers reported belonging to a union in 2020, as did 22% of workers in New York, 17.8% in Rhode Island, and 17.7% in Alaska.

Perhaps not surprisingly, many of the states with the biggest drops in union density over the past two decades are in the Rust Belt of the Midwest and Northeast. They include Wisconsin (-9.1 percentage points), Indiana (-7.1 points), Iowa (-6.6 points) and Michigan (-5.1 points). Interestingly, the District of Columbia also experienced one of the biggest drops – a 5.8 point drop over the past two decades. Vermont saw the largest increase in unionization, increasing 1.4 percentage points between 2000 (10.4%) and 2020 (11.8%).

