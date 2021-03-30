Bipolar UK Support Group Launches 2nd Warrington Digital Art Contest on Vincent Van Goghs Birthday





The WARRINGTON Bipolar UK Support Group is launching the 2nd Warrington Digital Art Competition tomorrow on March 30th, on Vincent Van Goghs’ birthday.

It coincides with BipolarUK’s annual online conference held in the afternoon, celebrating the birthday of the most famous bipolar artist. Former Mayor of Warrington Geoff Settle and co-host of the group said: I came up with the idea of ​​following the 1st watercolor exhibition at the Latchford Picturesque Gallery of an online art competition.

Everyone had to upload photos of the Warrington Heritage-themed artwork. Some Jokers have told the national media that we have no legacy. Satisfyingly, the villagers delivered the goods with paintings of the Manchester Ship Canal, the Fiddler’s Ferry Yacht Club, barley mowers, and more.” Geoffs co-host Mark Moran said: “Many people are still isolated and locked up in their homes, so you have to forget your mind and provide something to do.” The deadline is at the end of the summer. As it takes 6 months to complete the work, participation is via Facebook or via email, photos are saved in a Facebook album that will be released at the end of the competition and voting begins. In return, the group wants people to donate to Bipolar charities. More details will be announced soon, but until then, take out brushes, paints, and pencils and start drawing and drawing your own starry night. It could be a town hall scene, a river landscape, a nocturnal animal like a hedgehog, a favorite badger under a starry night, etc. Geoff added: Hopefully this will be something that lifts people’s souls. I’m looking for a few categories, for example people with disabilities and prizes, but this will depend on responses and donations. “One award I’m trying to host is the signature edition of Nicky Campbells book One of the Family. Maxwell changed my life. Good reading and Im only up to 39 pages, I haven’t read yet about the impact of living with Bipolar on him, but he looks a lot more dull. It was used to rent a room once a month at the gateway and was extended for 5 years. You need to recharge your funds. I joined CEO Simon Kitchen in the final stages of his massive walk with Hadrians Wall as far as bad ass allows. I’d like to try something similar after replacing one, but I won’t wear it too soon and I have to replace the other, so Art Competition can do it on my PC. If you really can’t wait, if you want to know more, please send an email settled [email protected] You can also suggest something that would be a good product.

