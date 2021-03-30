During Holy Week, Jesus and Mary show us the ‘meaning of love’, says Archbishop





LOS ANGELES (CNS) – As Catholics entered Holy Week on March 28, during Palm Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, Archbishop Jos H..

“The lesson for us again in this Holy Week is to trust in God’s mercy, in his providence. God’s plans for us are all for love, for life, for our happiness and our joy, ”said Bishop Gomez.

“Holy Week makes us“ witnesses ”of our Lord’s love for us. Let us ask for grace this week, to bear witness to the love we have witnessed, ”he said. “Let us open our hearts to one another, as he opened his heart to us.”

He said “the grip of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic” “is loosening”, but “despite everything, we are working under the cloud of infection and uncertainty.”

Following COVID-19 precautions, some Catholics gathered at the cathedral for mass, with the archbishop greeting them with palms upon their arrival. Many followed the Mass live.

“My brothers and sisters, whatever crosses we carry in our lives, whatever difficulties we face, we must know that Jesus walks with us,” added the Archbishop. “Whatever challenges we face, we need to know that Jesus is walking with us. … We carry his cross with him, like Simon, the Cyrenian.

Carrying the cross with Christ “does not take away pain or fear” or “saves us disappointments and losses in our lives,” he said, “but it tells us that our pain is not the last word in history. God will wipe away every tear. If we carry our cross with him, he will lead us to the resurrection.

Archbishop Gomez, who is president of the American Bishops’ Conference, urged Catholics to “ask for the grace to enter into these mysteries in a deep and personal way” as they begin Holy Week.

“Let us truly accompany Jesus and Mary our Blessed Mother on this last journey,” he said. “As we walk this path with Jesus and Mary, we remember that everything that takes place in these last moments of our Lord’s earthly life is unfolding according to God’s plan of salvation.”

As he noted, the Gospel of the day ended “with our Lord suffering and dying on the cross, feeling abandoned and alone. All seems lost – but it is not!

Believers know the “end of history,” said Bishop Gomez. “God wins in the end!”

As the faithful accompany Jesus and Mary throughout Holy Week, “they show us the meaning of love,” he said, “Love means surrender of oneself. Love means handing over all of your self, everything you expect from life, everything you want and have, all your actions and thoughts – handing it all over to God, to do His will.

Across the country in Portland, Maine, at the foot of the Shrine of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Palm Sunday, Bishop Robert P. Deeley began Holy Week with the blessing of palm trees.

A large assembly gathered in person and via livestream to participate in the celebration. The cathedral congregation followed now standard safety precautions for masking and social distancing.

“The celebration of Palm Sunday has been rightly called ‘the great door’ leading to Holy Week, during which we commemorate the journey of Our Lord to Jerusalem,” Bishop Deeley said in his homily. “This trip to Jerusalem, however, is not just a memorial of the triumphant entry into the city. It is also a memorial of Jesus’ great moment of love. “

While the tone at the start of Palm Sunday Mass is a tone of joy, it soon grows darker as attention shifts to events in Jesus’ life that would occur days later.

“It is, of course, the cross of Christ and the passion and death of the Lord,” said the bishop. “For us, as Christians, this is the ultimate event in the life of Jesus. The most powerful image of the gospel that we have just heard proclaimed is Jesus standing alone, abandoned by his disciples, even Peter.

“In his solitude, however, the Jesus we meet is neither weak nor intimidated by his suffering. This is something he decided to do, and we believe his determination is on our behalf. Jesus died for our sins. … Jesus shows us true love.

The “true greatness of human life,” he continued, “does not rest in power or wealth but in the love of Jesus, a love that shares, that strives to be close to it. humanity, in particular of those who suffer, and who give themselves to service. the other.

“Extravagant love is what we witness, receive and reflect on during the week. Extravagant love is what we are called to experience.

The week begins with a triumph: the journey of Jesus to Jerusalem, underlined the bishop.

As Jesus entered the city on a donkey, his disciples spread palm branches at his feet and called him “Hosanna” or “Savior”. Palm branches were then considered symbols of victory and triumph.

The week then descends in the suffering of death, with the crucifixion of Christ, and rises with joy in the Easter resurrection, said Bishop Deeley, who prayed that all “may enjoy a renewal and a reflection on the extravagant love (of Jesus) ”.

