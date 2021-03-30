Following Brexit and Huawei, the UK has to place big bets on chips.





When it comes to chip shops, the UK seems to have no choice. From Glenrothes in Scotland to Plymouth in the southwest, there are about 19 “fabs” scattered across the ground that produce a wide variety of semiconductors.

It is better served by high-end silicon chip designers used in the most sophisticated gadgets. “We have the second largest design firm outside the United States,” said Andy Sellars, director of strategic development at Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, a non-profit research and technology association that advises industry and government on semiconductor strategy.

The Cambridge-based Arm, which designs the processors used in most smartphones in the world, is perhaps the UK’s most shining semiconductor asset. However, other design gems include Imagination Technologies, XMOS and Graphcore. The latter, based in Bristol, is working on what Sellars describes as the world’s most complex microprocessor. “It’s an AI microprocessor with 59 billion transistors,” he says. “There are about 2 billion chips in a cell phone, so this is about 30 times more complicated.”

Absolutely fab

Tin: Si stands for silicon. CS stands for compound semiconductor. (Source: CSA Catapult)

However, there is a big gap. No fab in the UK has the ability to create state-of-the-art silicon chips for communications, automotive, and other critical sectors. For this, the economy relies heavily on Asian manufacturers. In addition, most of the high-tech components are produced by a single company called TSMC in Taiwan. “There is a lot of tension in the fact that TSMC produces 85% of the high-end silicon chips,” says Sellars.

This deficiency was even more pronounced after Brexit and the recent invasion with China. The UK is outside EU plans to increase semiconductor production after withdrawing from the European Union and relations with EU authorities are worsening. Meanwhile, the clashes with China over Huawei and the rights of Hong Kong citizens pose risks due to China’s political interest in Taiwan.

Master of miniaturization

Concerns about TSMC’s effective monopoly in this market far outweigh the UK. The’foundry’ or contract manufacturer, this Taiwanese company handles chips for some of the largest technology and semiconductor companies in the United States, including iPhone makers Apple and Nvidia. $40 billion acquisition of Arm. Even Intel is currently outsourcing production of the most advanced chips to TSMC.

Taiwan foundries have been leading the world in miniaturization of transistors used in chips. The latest technology uses transistors that are only 5 nanometers (nm) or one billionth of a meter each. No other company falls into this level, and only Samsung in Korea can match TSMC in the 7nm technology used in some 5G network equipment and smartphones. Roslyn Layton, co-founder of the advisory group China Tech Threat, says Intel is about two generations behind TSMC with a 10nm fab.

With the growing importance of semiconductors in the global economy, the dependence on one supplier seems desperately shortsighted. Worse still, is China’s territorial claim to the country where TSMC’s semiconductor plant is located. “The fact that China is designing in Taiwan has made everyone very nervous about relying on TSMC for these silicon chips,” Sellars says. A major US concern over China’s acquisition of Taiwan is that China may block TSMC shipments to the West.

It is a terrifying prospect in other jurisdictions as well. Regardless of their role in the semiconductor value chain, if TSMC is cut off from Western companies, the technology-driven economy will suffer a serious blow. In the telecom sector, especially in the West, Ericsson and Nokia, the only manufacturers of 5G network equipment in the West, are probably TSMC’s customers, experts say (both companies do not disclose the vendor’s identities).

So, in recent years, the US and Europe are moving to increase semiconductor production in their own backyards. The United States has already extracted a promise from TSMC last year to build a new foundry in Arizona. Then last week, Intel announced plans to spend $20 billion setting up its own foundry business in the same US state.

This was a few days after Europe announced its ambition to increase its semiconductor production share from 10% to 20% of the world as a whole by 2030. Europe has hardly revealed how, but Intel’s plans may align with its own interests. Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s new CEO, said in a recent statement: “We look forward to being ready to announce the next phase of expansion in the US, Europe and other global regions.”

Chip selection

But all of this potentially exposes an independent UK. Sellers, who spoke with the government, said they are currently considering three approaches. The first is the status quo to rely on the free market while continuing to highlight the UK’s design credentials. “Obviously, if TSMC is shutting down, you’ll have problems and don’t have access,” Sellars says. “Then it’s a bit dangerous because you can’t make a car.”

One alternative is to enter into a strategic partnership with a company like Intel. This could mean an American company invites the UK to build one of the international foundries. Sellars thinks it will be a “good idea”. Otherwise, the UK could make an advance commitment to purchase the minimum capacity from Intel’s Arizona or future European plants at a contract fee.

However, this can also carry some risks. Just weeks after Brexit was official, the relationship between the UK and the EU is at an all-time low with coronavirus vaccine shipments. In short, the EU accused the UK of storing vaccines for Europe and threatened to block vaccine exports to the UK in retaliation. It is not difficult to imagine similar blockades and controversies over semiconductors if they are scarce.

For supply and demand reasons, this is exactly what the world is facing right now. The burgeoning spread of laptops, tablets and mobile phones coincided with TSMC’s water shortage, paralyzing the production process. According to Sellars, the automotive industry paid for it. “TSMC prioritizes where the money is and where it is on the phone, not on the car,” he said. “As a result, the US is firing people from the auto industry.”

Silicon production at one of Taiwan’s TSMC facilities.

Option 3 for the UK will be a full-fledged investment in advanced silicon fabs and “sovereign capabilities,” says Sellars. However, this will be a difficult task at the best time. GlobalFoundries, the only major foundry in the United States, abandoned the transistor size competition a few years ago because of demand for investment, Layton says. Currently it is focusing on the 22 to 90nm range.

Earl Lum, semiconductor expert at EJL Wireless Research, doubts whether Europe or the UK will be able to compete in this high-end market. “Who will pay $40 billion to $50 billion annually to create a foundry equivalent to TSMC for Europe?” He told Light Reading. “You’ll want a lot of pretty cheap land. Another problem is how to train people to work at the wafer fab.”

Sellars agrees broadly. “It’s not just money,” he says. “One of the equipment costs 100 million dollars, but there must be someone who has previously commissioned and purchased it, and the environment in which the equipment goes in must be clean. It requires extreme expertise.” Bringing it elsewhere, he thinks, could be the solution.

Nevertheless, the UK now has more interventionist governments than we’ve seen in about 40-50 years. “We had success and failure, and in the 1980s we decided not to do that again,” says Sellars. “It was picking the winner and we didn’t do it well, but as a result some of these big strategic elements didn’t reside here.”

The government’s interventionism has already become evident in the telecom sector, with Huawei’s decision to ban 5G last year, scratching the head over the absence of self-developed alternatives. The authorities have formed a communications task force to explore options to diversify the markets they sell to operators such as BT, O2, Three and Vodafone.

These efforts are bound to face charges of protectionism and unwelcome state interference. And as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the UK is struggling with state debt of 2.1 trillion ($2.99 ​​trillion) and there is little room for financial mistakes. A big bet on semiconductors can be a smart move in a world of uncertainty, but it can also counterproductively.

Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

