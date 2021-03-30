VW plans to change US brand name to ‘Voltswagen’ as it turns to electric vehicles





Volkswagen is considering changing its brand in the United States to a Voltswagen as its production shifts more towards electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheat scandal.

A person briefed on the plan said an official announcement was scheduled for Tuesday. The person did not want to be identified because the plans had not been made public.

The company had briefly issued a press release on its website Monday morning announcing the rebranding. The press release was noticed by a USA Today reporter before being deleted. The press release was dated April 29.

The premature exit comes as VW takes reservations for the new small electric SUV ID.4 in the U.S. It’s the only new electric model from the company sold in the U.S., though there are plans to more, including a nostalgic takeover of the Microbus company.

Even with the ID.4 fully on sale, only a small fraction of VWs on American roads will carry the Voltswagen name. The vast majority of VW vehicle sales in the United States will still be gasoline powered for the foreseeable future and will continue to be labeled simply as VW. The German automaker sold just under 326,000 VW-branded vehicles in the United States last year.

The person who was briefed on the plan said the name Volkswagen Group of America, which also includes the brands Audi, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini, will not change. On the contrary, only the k of the Volkswagen brand itself will be replaced by a t.

An exterior badge bearing the Voltswagen name will be affixed to the company’s electric vehicles, while gasoline vehicles will still have the normal VW, but no brand name, the person said.

The premature press release said the move amounted to a public declaration of the company’s future investment in electric mobility.

We may be changing our K to a T, but what we’re not changing is the brand’s commitment to making the best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people around the world, VW of America CEO Scott Keogh said in the errant statement.

Outside of the United States, Volkswagen, like some other automakers, has significantly expanded its electric vehicle footprint. In Europe, the company tripled its sales of battery-powered vehicles from 45,000 in 2019 to 134,000 in 2020. VW started selling its new compact electric ID.3 ahead of the European Union’s new strict limits on car emissions .

In the United States, fully electric vehicles accounted for less than 2% of new vehicle sales last year. Tesla led the way, with estimated revenue of 205,600 in the United States, according to Autodata Corp. General Motors sold just under 21,000 Chevrolet Bolts, while Nissan sold just over 9,500 Leaf electric cars.

VW tried to fix its image after US officials discovered in 2015 that its so-called clean diesel vehicles had cheated on emissions tests. Diesel engines turned on pollution controls during Environmental Protection Agency treadmill testing, then turned them off on real roads.

In 2017, Volkswagen pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $ 4.3 billion in civil and criminal penalties to the United States in addition to an additional billion dollars to buy back cars. Two people were sent to prison.

Close Modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos