Northern Ireland leaders urge Britain to share surplus vaccines with the Republic





Northern Irish political leaders urged Britain to share surplus vaccines with the Republic of Ireland as soon as possible.

More than half of the adult population got their first jab, but the Republic is lagging behind due to supply issues and the UK’s single-dose strategy.

The Sunday Times reported that British ministers plan to share 3.7 million doses, but Taoiseach Micheal Martin said yesterday that there were no signs that Britain would provide a vaccine to Ireland in the short term.

Health Minister Robin Swan said it would be the right thing to share an extra dose.

My responsibility rests with the people of Northern Ireland (and) my main goal is to vaccinate as many people in Northern Ireland as soon as possible.

We want everyone to get their first vaccinations by the end of July.

In the Republic of Ireland, I heard that Taoiseach hopes to catch up in weeks or months. So there is something we want to see.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the share period will depend on the speed of UK launch.

From the perspective of Northern Ireland here, I think it would be helpful here if you could share information from the UK to the Republic of Ireland. Of course because there are a lot of people here traveling between (two jurisdictions). .

Deputy Secretary Michelle ONeill said it was very important to have access to the entire island to handle vaccinations.

It’s right and it’s good. She said we need to work together to respond to the pandemic and protect our people because we are all together.

We want to see more cooperation as we move out of this period and into the future.

Martin, Taoiseach, spoke with Boris Johnson six weeks ago, and he said very clearly that his people would have to be vaccinated first and they were far from him.

He said there have been no contact since then and there have been no indications from UK government officials regarding the delivery of the vaccine.

However, he added: All vaccines available in case we need it will of course be acceptable, but at this particular point there was no suggestion.

DUP lawmaker Gregory Campbell accused the EU of killing lives due to vaccine mistakes, calling for vaccine sharing.

He said the UK offer to share the vaccine supply was a reasonable step, given the amount of travel along the border counties.

In the UK, more than three months after the start of the vaccine, vaccinations per capita in the adult population are three to four times more than the EU average country, he said.

In the Republic of Ireland, more than 140,000 positive cases have been reported since January 1 and more than 2,400 deaths have been reported.

Of these cases and deaths, how many of these cases and deaths have markedly reduced the number of people vaccinated due to the EU’s incompetence? We probably won’t know. We would never know how much less would have been if the republic had not been hindered by EU rules and bureaucracy.

Belfast Telegraph

