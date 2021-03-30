Opinion | New massacres by Myanmars army demand firmer US response





Faced with an extraordinary civil resistance movement that has closed most of the country, the Burmese army is betting it can get by. According to local groups, soldiers have killed more than 400 people since the military took power on February 1. More than 2,000 have been arrested, including deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The use of indiscriminate force is a familiar tactic to the Tatmadaw, as the Myanmar Island Army calls it: the same regiments that waged an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya and wage endless wars against insurgencies in other parts of the country, have now been sent to Mandalay, Yangon and other cities to attack middle class students, workers and professionals demanding the restoration of democracy.

This ruthless crackdown ended mass protests in 1988 and 2007 in Myanmar, also known as Burma. But this time around, the consequence could be a Syrian-style civil war in a country of 54 million people, with far-reaching consequences for neighbors such as Thailand and China. A report published in the New York Times last week said students and activists had gone to the forests for military training, and members of the old parliament called for the formation of a new one. federal army. The feeling of rage is palpable, Maung Zarni, an exiled scholar and activist, wrote in an op-ed. She said the resistance leaders of the National League for Democracy Aung San Suu Kyis repudiated the ousted leaders’ old policy of seeking a compromise with the Tatmadaw.

The outside world should have a common interest in putting an end to the ongoing atrocities, which should trigger the United Nations responsibility to protect doctrine. Over the weekend, defense ministers from a dozen countries, including the United States, Britain, Australia and Japan, joined in the military’s condemnation. But, as in the case of Syria, other regimes are cynically exploiting the chaos: China and Russia have dispatched representatives to the Armed Forces Day celebrations and are likely to block any action by the Security Council. UN.

The United States and its allies can do more, however. Last week, the Biden administration sanctioned two large Tatmadaw-controlled conglomerates and suspended a trade deal on Monday. It is also expected to target Myanmars hard currency income from gas, jade and timber exports. Foreign energy partners, such as Chevron and Total, should be urged to stop remittances to the government, and banks should freeze accounts the military uses to launder profits from resource smuggling . The people of Myanmars put their lives on the line to resist the coup; they deserve concerted international support.

