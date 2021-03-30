British Embassy Manila convenes Philippine private sector ahead of COP26





Manila, Philippines The British Embassy in Manila recently convened a virtual meeting of Filipino business leaders discussing climate change and sustainability in partnership with the Ministry of International Trade.

At the Philippine Green Business Leaders Virtual Roundtable hosted by the Embassy, ​​the UN’s COP26 High-Level Champion of Climate Action, Nigel Topping, discusses his role in promoting new, more ambitious and most reliable climate action across businesses, investors, cities and states. Discussed. He mentioned the UK’s journey to reduce emissions while growing the economy.

Representing 15 companies across the business spectrum, senior Filipino executives addressed the critical challenges posed by COVID-19 while emphasizing the importance of pursuing and operating sustainability.

The Philippine Green Business Leaders Virtual Roundtable, following the Embassys Earth Hour event and other COP26 related meetings, demonstrated the strong commitment of the Philippine business sector to address climate change mitigation, adaptation, resilience and sustainability issues.

Daniel Pruce, British Ambassador to the Philippines, said:

The key to the UK’s clean growth leadership is for countries most vulnerable to climate change. Of course, this includes the Philippines, who have witnessed stronger and more devastating typhoons over the years. In order to successfully achieve a clean future, the role of private investment is paramount.

Ambassador Pruce has repeated the need for a holistic system approach to tackle the country’s climate change. From 1 to 12 November, the British Government welcomes state and climate policy experts and negotiators in Glasgow, Scotland for the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26). The COP26 Summit will bring the parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Nigel Topping, the UN’s COP 26 High-Level Champion for Climate Action, said:

COP26 is the first real test of the Paris Agreement, a process that sets our long-term goal to net zero and shakes our ambitions every five years. Raising your ambitions as a business leader sends a very strong signal to political leaders and makes it easy for policy makers to be bold. And when a bold policy comes, it’s easier for colleagues to reinforce their own. [climate] ambition. We call this the ambition loop, and we hope to provide a real step in climate action, both in the government and in the private sector.

During the event, Mr. Topping encourages local businesses to embrace and participate in the Race to Zero initiative, a flagship global campaign that gathers leadership and support from non-state actors to create a healthy, resilient and zero carbon recovery rate that blocks the future. I did. Enables comprehensive and sustainable growth.

As part of a donation to the British Embassy in Manila, the Embassy will organize a series of thematic sessions leading up to COP26. This session includes representatives from Philippine government, civil society, academia, and industry leaders. The Philippine Green Business Leaders Roundtable was the opening forum for this series and created a positive atmosphere for the upcoming events.

Companies interested in the Race to Zero campaign can email [email protected]

