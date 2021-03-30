U.S. ports and shippers face major fallout from Suez Canal chaos





The Ever Given mega-container ship is finally free. The Suez Canal is unblocked. Problem solved? Not even close. The problems for container companies and shippers are just beginning. In the US market, freight flows on the East Coast will bear the brunt of the fallout, although it will be felt nationally.

Most of the boxes passing through the Suez Canal move from Asia to Europe. But the waterway also handles very large volumes from South East Asia and India to the East Coast.

Asian containers travel to the East Coast along one of three competing shipping routes: via the Panama Canal, Suez Canal, or to the West Coast (with cross-border transport by truck or train). The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) tracks the market share of each route.

ACP data reveals why the Ever Given accident is so important to US import markets. It shows that nearly one in three containers from Asia passes through the Suez Canal en route to the East Coast.

(Graphic: American Shipper based on data provided by ACP.

2020 estimated) East Coast in crosshair

In the short term, the Ever Given accident will lead to a drop in imports on the East Coast due to delays of ships moored in the Red Sea or making a detour around the Cape of Good Hope. This initial lull will be followed by a wave in ports as the delayed ships arrive.

Simon Sundboell, founder of Copenhagen-based maritime intelligence firm eeSea.com, predicts major disruptions to come. The carriers just lost two weeks of capacity, he said in an interview with American Shipper immediately after the Ever Given bailout. To get back on track, he predicted that liners will have to skip ports and cancel crossings.

If there is a silver lining, he says, it’s that the impending Suez fallout won’t have a direct effect in the already besieged Los Angeles / Long Beach, where San Pedro Bay is still full. container ships stuck at anchor. [by COVID-induced volume surges] Sundboell says it’s not like East Coast ports have had an easy time, but they haven’t been affected.

as bad as Los Angeles / Long Beach. And what happens with the Suez, the impact will be on Asia-Europe and Asia-East Coast. At least it doesn’t have as much of an impact on the west coast.

Vessels delayed for main services

To assess the exposure on the East Coast, American Shipper crossed the Asia-Suez-East Coast services with announcements on ships at anchor (before reopening on Monday) or hijacked around the Cape of Good Hope. The list involves significant schedule disruptions:

Ships transiting the northern part of the canal late Monday (Map: FleetMon)

Services: EC4, EC5 (THE Alliance) Rotation: Taiwan, China, Singapore, Vietnam, NY / NJ, Norfolk, Charleston, Savannah. Average vessel capacity: 13,929 Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEU). YM mandate at anchor in the Red Sea. MOL Maestro at anchor off Port Said, Egypt. ONE Munchen, YM Wellhead, ONE Marvel have turned their backs.

TP17 (2M) China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, NY / NJ, Charleston, Savannah, Miami, Freeport (Texas). Average vessel capacity: 9,093 TEUs. Adrian Maersk at anchor off Port Said. Axel Maersk at anchor in the Red Sea. Maersk Algol and Arnold Maersk turned away from the course.

TP11 (2M) Vietnam, Singapore, NY / NJ, Norfolk, Savannah, Freeport (Bahamas). GSL Grania at anchor off Port Saïd. Maersk Skarstind, Maersk Santana, Maersk Kowloon have diverted around the cape.

India America Express / IEX (CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, OOCL) India, Egypt, NY / NJ, Norfolk, Charleston, Savannah. Average vessel capacity: 9,513 TEUs. Athenian at anchor off Port Said.

Columbus Jax (Ocean Alliance) several loops including China, Vietnam, India, Halifax (Nova Scotia), NY / NJ, Norfolk, Charleston, Savannah. Average vessel capacity: 12,456 TEUs. CMA CGM Lyra at anchor off Port Saïd. The CMA CGM Leo veered east around the cape.

Ships passing through the southern part of the canal late Monday (Map: FleetMon)

Indus Express (MSC) India, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, Spain, NY / NJ, Norfolk, Charleston, Freeport (Bahamas), Houston. Average vessel size: 8,546 TEU. MSC Giulia at anchor off Port Saïd. Northern Javelin veered east around the cape.

MECL (Maersk, Sealand) India, Dubai, Oman, Djibouti, Egypt, Spain, NY / NJ, Norfolk, Charleston, Savannah, Houston. Average vessel size: 6,363 TEUs. Maersk Denver at anchor in the Red Sea. Maersk Seletar at anchor off Port Said.

Manage port congestion

A major risk for ports in the weeks and months to come is ship consolidation, when ships go out of schedule and come too close to each other, filling anchorages. This will happen in box ports following the Suez crisis as the queue on the canal takes place first in European ports and then in ports on the east coast. [the lull before ships start arriving] According to Sundboell, we were definitely going to see the regrouping. But there will be time [port] to eliminate backlogs. And then I think we’ll see a lot of

omissions.

Carriers will unload cargo for multiple European ports at one port to bring ships back to Asia faster, and then use feeders or other means to get the boxes to the correct port. (This strategy is much easier in Europe than on the East Coast, where there are no intra-American shipping services.)

How carriers deal with Asia-Europe port spinoffs is very important to US shippers because the global box’s equipment is limited. Not only do you have full cargoes coming into Europe, there are empty containers that won’t make it to Asia, Sundboell said.

For U.S. importers, the availability of transpacific containers has recently improved from extreme shortages earlier this year. But further disruption to the grid could erase that progress. The future availability of transpacific equipment will depend in part on how carriers deal with the backlog of freight destined for Europe.

More virgin crossings to come

When an event seriously disrupts a liner service, the carrier can return on time by canceling (canceling) entire crossings, omitting stopovers or deploying additional loaders (ships not part of the regular service).

The container ship charter market is largely exhausted, which means that additional shippers cannot remedy the disruptions in the channel. There’s no way to find two weeks of lost capacity now, Sundboell noted.

According to him, carriers must remove crossings. There will be virgin starts advertised or they will remove capacity but not communicate that as virgin starts, which I would call lost starts, he explained. [the canal disruption] When congestion peaked in Los Angeles / Long Beach, carriers announced a large number of dry runs in February despite strong demand to give vessels stranded at anchor off California time to catch up. In terms of what happened to the capacity, this

is exactly the same as the Los Angeles / Long Beach situation, Sundboell said.

He wonders if operators will use the last interruption to reset their services. Perhaps this is what causes them to reset a lot of their perpetually overdue services. As they say in Denmark, the drop that passes the glass. The question is whether the carriers will get to a point where they can reliably say: The ship that told you it will leave at the beginning of July will in fact leave at the beginning of July. As it stands, it’s like a bus system that’s constantly two weeks behind schedule. It does not mean anything.

The reliability of schedules can go in two ways. Carriers could use that as an excuse and say: This is why we’re so behind schedule, or they could use it to reset schedules, cancel departures and get back on track.

Are freight rates higher for longer?

Ships far behind schedule, port congestion, container equipment pulled out of position… all of this sounds like a recipe for high spot rates.

The Asia-West Coast (SONAR: FBXD.CNAW) and Asia-East Coast (SONAR: FBXD.CNAE) tariffs on Friday were $ 5,151 per forty-foot equivalent unit (FEU) and $ 5,778 per FIRE, respectively, according to the Freightos Baltic Daily Index. The first was an all-time record; the latter close to one.

(Graphic: FreightWaves SONAR. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

Analysts are forecasting a rate cut in the second half of the year. But in the aftermath of the Suez crash, some now believe rates may remain high. We believe the anticipated normalization of the container market and freight rates will now take longer to materialize, Jefferies analyst David Kerstens said.

Sundboell made the same point. It could prolong the high freight rates. The impression was that the Q3 and Q4 could see a weakening. But maybe it won’t, he says.

The Suez accident could also be used by carriers as an excuse to extend the surcharges by a few months or increase them. And when I say excuse, is that an excuse? It’s for real, he said.

But he noted that carriers are wary of increased attention from government regulators. Carriers are aware right now that freight rates have been incredibly good for them. They have now filed incredibly good annual results. They are aware that they cannot overemphasize this point. Click for more articles on FreightWaves / American Shipper by Greg Miller

