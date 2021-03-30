The British government will not announce the reasons for excluding the Welsh region that has been deprived of funding.





The Welsh government is not known about the rationale for excluding two local authority regions from the list of 100 regions across the UK most likely to benefit from a regional aid program operated by Whitehall.

Last week we found out that Bridgend and Caerphilly weren’t on the list of priority areas identified by the UK government as being most likely to receive money from the 220 million community renewal fund.

This fund is intended to replace local aid cash previously from the European Union and is a precursor to a larger program called the British Common Prosperity Fund.

When the UK is in the EU, a large area called West Wales and the Valleys that covers two-thirds of the country has an EU average of income per capita.

The area includes the county boroughs of Bridgend and Caerphilly, both of which have some of the poorest communities in Europe.

Westminster has sparked anger in Wales, including Richmond’s prosperous North Yorkshire Prime Minister Rishi Sunax, aside from the two Welsh parliament areas.

We tried to see how these funding decisions were made. A document called UK Community Renewal Fund: Prioritization of Places Methodology Note was published online by the UK Government Housing, Community and Local Government (MHCLG).

One of the general principles is that all data used must be publicly available so that calculations remain completely transparent.

However, accessing relevant information has never been easier.

This document lists five parameters used in the calculation: productivity, skills, unemployment rate, population density and household income. Continuing the following explanation: The choice of metrics was approved by the Minister at the design stage to match the fund’s policy objectives. Ministers accepted the recommendations of officials, and there were no changes to the index, weight, or indicator as the ministers were on the list of places.

This article provides more details on the 5 metrics used.

GVA per hour worked (total value plus change to GDP). Source: National Statistical Office (ONS figures for 2018). It is equivalent to 30% of the overall score. Gross domestic household income per capita at prices in 2017. Source: ONS. It corresponds to 10% of the overall score. Percentage of population 16-64 who do not qualify for the minimum NVQ level. Figures for 2019. It is also explained as follows: Where local authority level data points were not available, data points for the nearest aggregate geography were used. Source: ONS. It corresponds to 20% of the overall score. Unemployment rate. Figures from July 2019 to June 2020. It is also explained as follows: Where local authority level data points were not available, data points for the nearest aggregate geography were used. Source: ONS. It corresponds to 20% of the score. People 16-64 years old per 1 square kilometer of area. Source ONS. Population Data 2019.Land Area: Estimated from Geoportal Statistics 2020. It corresponds to 20% of the overall score.

We asked our Wales office for details on how the scores for Caerphilly, Bridgend and Richmondshire arrived, but were told that they did not contain such information. We have been referred to MHCLG but have not received a response.

