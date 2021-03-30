US official warns of impending disaster amid rising COVID cases | News on the coronavirus pandemic





The United States records an average of 63,000 new infections daily as of Monday, as the distribution of coronavirus vaccines continues.

A senior health official in the United States has warned of impending disaster amid rising COVID-19 cases, even as the country continues to exceed expectations for vaccine distribution.

At a press conference on Monday, Dr Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said she was going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom.

We have so much to hope for, so much promise and potential from where we are at, and so much to hope for, but right now I’m scared, she told reporters.

The United States is averaging 63,000 new cases a day as of March 29, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, an increase that comes after a recent plateau in new infections.

Meanwhile, an average of 2.7 million vaccines have been administered across the country per day over the past week, CNBC reported.

The CDC says more than 145.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered on Monday since the country’s vaccination campaign began late last year, while 73% of the elderly have received their first dose, according to the White House.

People wearing face shields walk on Hollywood Boulevard during COVID-19 outbreak in Los Angeles, California [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]President Joe Biden said on Monday that 90% of all American adults would be eligible for the vaccine by April 19.

For the vast majority of adults, you won’t have to wait until May 1st. You will be eligible for your photo on April 19, Biden said at a press conference on Monday.

Andy Slavitt, acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said the announcement was good news, but warned Americans must continue to follow public health guidelines.

Were going in the right direction. But we cannot slow down. Millions of people still go unvaccinated and are at risk, Slavitt said.

Some officials have criticized the reduced mitigation measures as contributing to the increase in new cases.

Some states, like Texas and Mississippi, have lifted restrictions and masked warrants despite CDC recommendations. Companies are still able to apply the restrictions.

White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci told CBS on Sunday that the increase in cases could be attributed to things like spring break and the withdrawal of mitigation methods.

Meanwhile, some weighed the possibility of the US government issuing vaccination passports to allow fully vaccinated people to work and travel freely.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the Biden administration would not issue a federal warrant for vaccine passports. We believe it will be driven by the private sector, Psaki said.

The United States reported more than 30.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 549,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

