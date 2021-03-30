Britain criticizes Paris climate targets in infrastructure decisions | weather change





Prominent scientists and lawyers say the UK government’s decision to ignore the Paris climate agreement when deciding on major infrastructure projects undermines the presidency of the UN climate talks this year.

Experts, including former Nasa scientist Jim Hansen, former UK government chief scientist Sir David King, and economist Jeffrey Sachs, have sent letters to the Minister and the Supreme Court about a recent ruling that the government is not required to take the UK’s obligations under the treaty. Accounts in the case regarding Heathrow Airport’s expansion proposal when setting up the policy.

Green activists have brought the government to court on a decision to allow Heathrow’s expansion in 2019. This argued that the increase in air travel was incompatible with the UK’s obligations under the Paris Agreement to keep global heating below 2C. Pre-industrial level.

The appellate court agreed in February 2020 that the government should consider Paris’ goals, but the Supreme Court overturned the ruling in December.

The UK will host the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow in November, which is considered one of the last chances to put the world on orbit to reach the Paris goal.

A letter signed by more than 130 scientists, legal and environmental experts, the UK Supreme Court set a precedent that major national projects could go ahead even if our collective survival did not match up with maintaining the temperature limits on which they depend.

Actually, the precedent goes further. The government says it has no obligation to even consider the objectives of an almost universally agreed agreement. This not only undermines Britain’s position as the champion of the Paris Agreement ahead of Cop26. It also maintains its limits, significantly reducing humanity’s prospects of avoiding disaster.

This letter urges the government and the Supreme Court to reconsider. We remind the courts of our obligation to protect the right to life under the Human Rights Act of 1998. This entails taking all reasonable steps to ensure respect for the entire Paris Agreement.

Tim Crossland, director of Plan B, the campaign group that originally raised the case, became the subject of blasphemy for court proceedings, with an early disclosure of the Supreme Court ruling, and his case was also mentioned in the letter.

With everything at stake in the UK and elsewhere, we urge the courts to take appropriate steps to mitigate the serious harm caused by the ruling and to consider Tim Crosland’s actions in this respect.

King told The Guardian that he was particularly concerned about the implications for Crosland’s treatment and protests and opposition, amplified by police and criminal legislation passing through Congress that could outlaw most public protests.

I am very worried because I am proud to have developed a real democracy in Britain, he said. All democracies must present their opposite opinions. There is a real danger of going down the road from democracy.

Sachs said: [government] It is a general principle of the world that decisions must be in line with the Paris Agreement, and the world is looking to the UK for Cop26’s leadership this year. The rather casual way the Supreme Court said the Paris Agreement wasn’t a decisive factor is very worrisome. Courts must force the government to adhere to its pledges under Paris.

The British government is stepping up its preparations for Cop26 through two ministerial meetings this week. One is about climate and development. To discuss climate finance, the countries most vulnerable to climate destruction and donor governments are brought together. And one is working with the International Energy Agency to urge countries to devise strong policies to reach net zero emissions.

However, a series of recent government actions have raised concerns among green activists and experts. Plans for the new coal mine were approved this year until, due to controversy, a community secretary ordered a public investigation. This month, a new license was issued for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, and over the weekend the government scrapped the green housing subsidies for insulation and low-carbon heating, a major green restoration measure.

Meanwhile, the UK’s decision to reduce foreign aid spending has also raised concerns. In an interview with Guardian, Achim Steiner, head of development at the UN, said: It sends a very mixed signal and makes developing countries very concerned. It certainly doesn’t boost your confidence when developing countries come to the table.

A group of green activists sent a letter to the government calling for a reversal. Amanda Khozi Mukwashi, Chief Executive Officer of Christian Aid, said: As a host and important emitter in the year of Cop26, all eyes are keeping an eye on the world-leading UK in raising its ambitions for climate action.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos