US Seizes Gloves After Finding Sufficient Evidence Of Forced Labor: Live Updates





A worker inspecting disposable gloves at a Top Glove factory near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in August … Mohd Rasfan / Agence France-Presse Getty Images

U.S. Customs and Border Protection have ordered port officials to seize disposable gloves made by the world’s largest rubber glove maker, a Malaysian company that the agency says uses forced labor in its factories.

The Customs and Border Protection Department said in a statement Monday that it had sufficient information to believe that the company, Top Glove, uses forced labor in the production of disposable gloves.

Last July, the agency banned the importation of products from two Top Glove subsidiaries because they were suspected of using forced labor. On Monday, he said he had determined that the rubber gloves produced by the company with forced, condemned or contract labor were or were likely to be imported into the United States.

Based on that determination, the agency said in a notice that it had authorized U.S. port managers to seize the gloves and initiate forfeiture proceedings unless importers could produce evidence showing that the gloves were not made with prohibited labor.

The notice was the result of a months-long investigation aimed at preventing products made by modern slavery from entering U.S. commerce, said Troy Miller, the acting commissioner of customs and border protection, in a press release.

The agency, he said, will not tolerate the exploitation by foreign companies of vulnerable workers to sell cheap and unethically manufactured products to American consumers. He added that the agency had taken steps to ensure that the coercive measure would not significantly affect total imports of disposable gloves into the United States.

After Top Glove subsidiaries were banned from importing last summer, company officials said they were upgrading their worker dorms and paying compensation to affected workers.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it was in contact with the U.S. agency and hoped to resolve any outstanding issues immediately.

Top Glove also said it had hired a British independent consultancy firm since last July. That consultancy, Impactt Limited, said in a statement this month that its latest investigations did not reveal any systemic forced labor among direct employees of the company.

But Andy Hall, a Nepal-based labor rights activist, said on Tuesday that Top Glove remains an unethical company whose factories and supply chain continue to use forced labor, and which gives the priority to the benefits and efficiency of production over the fundamental rights of its workers.

Mr Hall said he welcomed the advice on customs and border protection and that the next step would be to hold the owners and investors of the company to account.

Top Glove controls around a quarter of the global rubber glove market and employs 21,000 people. Many of them come from some of the poorest countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal, and live and work in overcrowded conditions.

The company made record profits during the pandemic, even though thousands of its low-paid workers in Malaysia suffered from a major coronavirus outbreak last year.

A mobile touchscreen doubles as a digital whiteboard while a cell phone on a tripod makes a recording that can be used later in a presentation.Credit … John Muggenborg for The New York Times

As business leaders plan for a return to the office again, it’s not just security measures, but also new ways of working that are fueling discussions in the post-pandemic workplace. More than 80% of businesses are adopting a hybrid model in which employees will be in the office three days a week, according to a new survey from KayoCloud, a real estate technology platform.

Workplaces are being redesigned for activities that benefit from face-to-face interaction, including collaborating on projects, Jane Margolies reports for The New York Times.

The common areas will be enlarged and equipped with furniture that can be moved as needed. Office furniture suppliers Steelcase and Knoll report a strong interest in mobile tables, carts and partitions.

As the space devoted to gathering increases, the fate of its own personal land in the office, a desk decorated with family photos, a few filing cabinets come into play. In some cases, personal desks are replaced by workstations. hotel workstations, also called hot desks, which can be used by anyone who needs a place to land for a day.

Conference rooms are also in the process of restarting. Companies are wondering how to give remote workers the same ability to participate as those who are physically present. There are even preliminary talks about using artificial intelligence to conjure up holographic representations of employees who are off-site but may still have a seat at the table. And digital whiteboards are likely to become more popular, so home workers can see what’s being written in real time.

Kroger requires employees and customers to wear masks.Credit … Eze Amos for The New York Times

Retail and fast food workers feel newly vulnerable in states like Mississippi and Texas, where governments removed mask warrants before a majority of people were vaccinated and, while unsettling , the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus.

It looks like a throwback to the early days of the pandemic, when companies said customers had to wear masks but there was no legal obligation and many buyers simply refused, reports Sapna Maheshwari for the New York Times. Many workers say their stores do not enforce the requirement and that if they approach customers, they risk verbal or physical altercations.

For many people who work in retail, especially grocery stores and large chain stores, the repeal of mask mandates is another example of how little protection and appreciation they have enjoyed during the pandemic. They were seen as essential workers, but this rarely translated into additional pay on top of their low wages. In most states, grocery store workers were initially not given priority for vaccinations, although health experts have warned the public to limit time in grocery stores due to the risk posed by the new variants. coronavirus. (Texas opened availability to all ages 16 and up on Mondays.)

The different mandates of states and companies make some workers fear new confrontations. Denying service to people without masks, or asking them to leave, has led to incidents over the past year, such as a cashier being punched in the face, a Target employee breaking his arm and the fatal shot. a Family Dollar security guard.

Emily Francois, a sales associate at a Walmart in Port Arthur, Texas, said customers ignored signs of wearing masks and Walmart did not follow the policy.

I see customers come in without a mask and they cough, sneeze, they don’t cover their mouths, said Ms. Francois, who has worked at Walmart for 14 years and is a member of United for Respect, an advocacy group. Customers who arrive at the store without a mask make us feel like we are not worthy, we are not safe.

