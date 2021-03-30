How far can you travel in England now?





Home work guidance has ended and the Rule of Article 6 has returned from the UK. This ends any form of guidance restricting travel within the UK for 5 months. Different rules still apply for travel to other parts of the UK.

In the UK, the elimination of home stay government rules is part of the four main steps that keep us out of lockdown, and guidance allows us to meet family and friends outside and travel outside our area. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on March 29th that it was months of sacrifice and hard work that allowed us to take this little step towards freedom today.

So, what does the new rule really mean? How far can we travel? Can you spend the night? How are the rules different in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland? Here is our guide to traveling to the UK.

Can I go to the beach?

The UK’s mini heatwave area this week (the temperature is set to reach 75F/24C) will lure a lot of people to the beach. But is this allowed under the new guidelines?

Yes, according to the government. The official spokesperson confirmed that day trips are allowed under guidance. They added: We ask everyone to act responsibly and carefully and to minimize travel as much as possible as these restrictions are mitigated.

However, those who closely watch the changes in the law since the pandemic began will note that under British government law, domestic travel was not illegal. Under the British third blockade we were not allowed to leave home without reasonable excuses, but there were no explicit bans on travel.

The excuses listed here did not include recreational activities (e.g. day trips), but working, volunteering, shopping, education or parenting, meeting support bubbles, medical or animal welfare reasons, victim escape, compassionate reasons, communal worship, funerals, etc. Has been included. , Weddings, home sales and related activities and sports. Traveling without reasonable excuses before March 29 may result in a fine of 200 (up to 6,400 for the first violation, a double increase for additional violations).

The location of stay guidelines are not mentioned in the latest coronavirus restriction guide issued by the government. During the epidemic, different rules were applied to the mandated administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Beach visit:

Scotland: No. Unless you live close to the beach. Messages sent from home stay local from April. Travel within the Scotland mainland is permitted as of April 26th according to the guidelines. Wales: Yes; People can travel anywhere in the country. Northern Ireland: No. Messages staying at home will be reviewed after Easter and last until at least April 12th. What are the local travel rules in the UK?

The government still requires people to minimize travel, but the guide to stay at home is over.

That said, these guidelines do not place restrictions on the distance you can travel within the UK. In fact, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on March 29: We are saying travel should be minimized, but if you want to travel to meet friends and family, it’s absolutely great.

Now you can meet outside in groups of up to 6 people or in two households, including private gardens.

Self-catering accommodation cannot be reopened until April 12th, followed by the hotel and B&B on April 17th. Staying away from home overnight in a second home or vehicle is not permitted under the instructions, but it is not against the law (see details below). ).

