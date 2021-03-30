US announces plans to dramatically increase offshore wind capacity





The Block Island Wind Farm, pictured in 2016, is located in the waters off the east coast of the United States.

DON EMMERT | AFP | Getty Images

The United States wants to expand its offshore wind capacity to 30 gigawatts by 2030, a move the Biden administration hopes will generate thousands of jobs and unlock billions of dollars in investment in the years to come.

The goal, announced Monday by the Ministries of Energy, Interior and Commerce, represents a significant rise in the young American offshore wind industry, which is lagging behind other parts of the world.

The first offshore wind farm in the United States, the 30 megawatt Block Island wind farm, began commercial operations at the end of 2016. In contrast, the world’s first offshore wind farm, in waters off Denmark, has was opened in 1991. Today, figures from the industry body WindEurope estimated the offshore wind capacity in Europe at around 25 GW. This compares to just 42 MW of capacity in the United States.

The White House has said meeting its new offshore wind target will result in more than $ 12 billion in investment per year and power millions of homes. He said it would create more than 44,000 jobs in the offshore wind sector by 2030 and support 33,000 other industry-related roles.

According to the Department of Energy, deploying 30 GW of offshore wind by the end of the decade would produce enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes in the United States.

Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy, said his organization was “delighted to see the White House stepping up concrete action to help liberate America’s nascent offshore wind industry.”

“Offshore wind is a potentially massive emerging sector in the United States that can generate billions of dollars in economic investment, create tens of thousands of well-paying American jobs and provide abundant pollution-free energy,” Wetstone said. in a press release.

Kit Kennedy, senior director of the Climate and Clean Energy program at the Natural Resources Defense Council, described offshore wind as being “uniquely positioned to address our country’s greatest challenges, environmental crises, public health and intersecting economies that exacerbate racial and social injustices and threaten. the planet. ”

“We look forward to working with the Biden administration to ensure that in addition to creating a multitude of jobs, from manufacturing to port facilities, the development of offshore wind power also protects the climate and coastal ecosystems. and seafarers, and advances social equity and environmental justice “. Kennedy added.

Monday also saw the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announce plans for an environmental review of the Ocean Wind offshore wind farm slated for waters off New Jersey.

According to Danish energy company Orsted, which is working on the 1.1 GW project with support from the Public Service Enterprise Group of New Jersey, the facility will be able to power more than 500,000 homes if it goes ahead. .

The bureau’s decision, according to the White House, puts Ocean Wind “in line to become the third commercial-scale offshore wind project in the United States.” Looking ahead, environmental reviews for as many as 10 more projects could be launched this year, the White House said.

