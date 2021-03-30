Everyone’s Invitation: A website that showcases the’rape culture’ of British schools | British news





Thousands of reports of sexual harassment, abuse and assault against students have sparked protests against “rape culture” within UK schools.

Sky News looks at how these reports were written and what’s going on.

What’s up?

By Tuesday morning, over 10,000 reports were posted on Everyone’s Invited website. This is twice as much as two days ago.

Students, transfer students, and college students may anonymously share their experiences of the “rape culture” on the website when anomalous behavior, including misogyny, harassment, abuse and assault, normalizes.

Many testimonies show which school or college they were beaten by.

Image: Georgina Edwards spoke to encourage others to move forward.

More than 100 schools, including top private schools Eton College, St Paul’s Boys’ School, Dulwich College, Westminster School, Wellington College, and Highgate School, have been named for their terrible testimony.

It is said that many perpetrators belong to the same school or the same social group.

Most reports are from girls and young women, but some are from boys or young men.

Many reports originally came from private schools, especially private schools in London, but now they have expanded to testimony from state schools across the UK.

Metropolitan Police said they had received numerous reports from victims suspects as a result of a school that shared testimony and listed its name on its website when contacted to provide professional assistance to victims.

What is a testimony?

Each person on the website has their own scary story, but many are in the same vein.

Some people have been raped, but I didn’t realize it later either because they were too embarrassed or because it was part of a normal culture.

Many say that they were forced to send nude pictures of themselves to the boys in school.

Others have revealed that they were raped at school, at parties, and drunk by middle-aged men as a teenager or in the streets or in the pool.

There are many instances of being manipulated from going to the police, blinding teachers, or ignoring the constant assault, harassment, and misogyny of boys at school.

One testimony said that at a London school, dozens of boys were expelled or suspended from school but the boys were not excluded when teachers discovered how dozens of boys edited and delivered nude photo albums of girls at school.

Who is behind Everyone’s Invited?

Soma Sara, who recently graduated from University College London, opened a website in June 2020.

She began sharing her personal experiences of “rape culture” on Instagram and began to receive messages from others whose experiences strongly resonated with them.

In a week, over 300 people shared their stories with her, she shared anonymously on Instagram and reached about 10,000.

Image: Sarah Soma launched Everyone’s Invited after revealing her experience of’rape culture’.

Sara, 22, created Everyone’s Invited to allow people to share their stories, saying “it reveals the urgent need to address these deep patterns of abuse that exist around us.”

Model Meadow Walker, daughter of late actor Paul Walker, is a co-founder and advisor, and has a whole team covering social media from strategy and content creation.

What was your reaction to your testimony?

The principal, politician, and police all expressed fear in their testimony.

Education Minister Gavin Williamson urged victims to go to someone they can trust “whether they are family or friends, teachers, social workers or police.”

He pledged to “take the right steps” and said that no school should “become an environment in which young people feel unsafe, let alone where sexual abuse can occur”.

The Labor Party requested an investigation into the situation.

Image: A poster outside JAGS in South London says’Don’t tell them how to dress: tell them’ and’Educate your son’.

And Conservative Congressman Maria Miller, who oversaw the report on the issue in 2016, said nothing seems to have changed in the five years since the Women’s Equality Commission announced its results.

She said the school regulator Ofsted should do a “deep analysis” to see what’s going on.

Simon Bailey, the head of the police chief’s meeting child protection officer, was concerned that the Times had not been challenged by some of the schools named “a culture of misogyny and sexual harassment.

He urged parents to hand over their children to the police if they suspected sexual abuse.

The Association of Women’s Schools (GSA), representing more than 100 of the best private girls’ schools in the UK, said it was referring some cases to the police.

Donna Stevens, GSA’s chief executive, said “you shouldn’t ignore” allegations that are “extremely annoying.”

Dulwich College, a private boys’ school in South London, is one of the main schools that have been lit by students and former students of the nearby James Allen Girls’ School (JAGS).

The boys’ school met with the victim and said that it was conducting an external investigation into all claims involving students.

Principal Dr. Joe Spence said the described behavior was “a painful and completely unacceptable behavior.”

He added: “We are unconditionally condemning this. We cannot comment on anonymous testimony, but specific and evidenced claims are being resolved and, where appropriate, we have involved external authorities for investigation.”

Winchester University, a leading private boys’ boarding school whose name is unknown, is reportedly reconsidering introducing female students in a sixth form next year with concerns that it will create a “toxic culture” following an abuse scandal.

