Amazon union vote enters home stretch in watershed moment for American workers





A RWDSU union representative holds a sign outside the Amazon distribution warehouse at the center of an organizing campaign on March 29, 2021 in Bessemer, Alabama.

Elijah Nouvelage | Getty Images

Votes on whether to form a union at Amazon’s sprawling Alabama fulfillment center are expected to be considered starting Tuesday, with momentum for future work organization at the United States’ second-largest private employer.

U.S. National Labor Relations Board officer to sift ballots sent to more than 5,800 workers at Amazon’s warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama in protracted process that is expected to last several days and initiate legal proceedings.

The vote count may not begin later this week or next, after Amazon and the union verify the eligibility of the ballots, a person familiar with the process said. Subsequent procedures and objections could still prevent a certified result, the person said.

Amazon has strongly discouraged attempts by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores (RWDSU) to become the first to organize one of the online retail giant’s installations in the United States.

A union victory would leave Amazon, just behind Walmart Inc with more than 800,000 employees nationwide, vulnerable to further organizing efforts and represent a watershed moment for the American labor movement, said Wilma Liebman, former president of the NLRB under the Obama administration.

“If the union manages to do it, that’s really revolutionary,” said Liebman, pointing to the difficulty of forming unions in southern states, which have laws that discourage workplace organization. “Amazon is right to be concerned.”

In a statement, Amazon said, “Our employees know the truth starting with salaries of $ 15 or more, day one healthcare and a safe and inclusive workplace. We have encouraged all of our employees to vote. and hope they did. “

RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum said: “This campaign has already been a victory in many ways. Even though we don’t know how the vote will go, we believe we have opened the door for more organization in the country.”

The union campaign has caught the attention of elected officials in Washington. US President Joe Biden defended the right of workers to form unions without intimidation at the end of February and referred to the vote in Alabama without specifically mentioning Amazon.

A congressional delegation visited Bessemer earlier in March and Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democrat from Vermont, descended on the area on Friday to organize a rally with workers and support the organizing campaign.

Amazon mounted its own campaign, sending texts urging current and former workers to vote against forming a union and telling them they could sacrifice some benefits if the push is successful, a notion the union has contested.

A battle against the vote count between Amazon and the union could ensue over the validity of former employee ballots, Reuters previously reported.

Dave Clark, managing director of Amazon’s consumer division, denounced Sanders on Twitter last week ahead of the visit, questioning the senator’s progressive good faith while juxtaposing the trading company’s $ 15 starting salary. electronics with a figure of $ 11.75 in Vermont.

“So if you want to hear about $ 15 an hour and health care, Senator Sanders will speak downtown. But if you want to make at least $ 15 an hour and have good health care, Amazon is hiring, ”Clark tweeted.

Sanders, responding on Twitter, asked why so much money had been spent to discourage union organizing for better wages, terms and benefits.

