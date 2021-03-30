Leonardo Promotes AW149 Credentials As A British Cougar Replacement | depth





According to the president of the British business, Leonardo Helicopters AW149 is the best solution to replace the British Air Force (RAF) Airbus Helicopters Puma HC2 transport aircraft and the medium lift-type trio flew by the British Army.

On March 22, the Ministry of Defense announced plans for equipment for the next four years, confirming the retirement of 23 powerful Puma fleets between 2023 and 2025.

In the mid-2020s, investments in new medium lift helicopters will allow the military to consolidate different medium lift helicopter fleets from four platform types to one, MoD said in a report called Defense in the Age of Competition.

The mentioned rotorcraft are understood to be the Army-operated Bell 212 and 412 transport aircraft used to support veteran Pumas and special forces personnel, as well as the AS365 Dauphin, built by Aerospatiale.

Nick Whitney, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters UK, was very happy to see the announcement that Puma will be replaced. We see a real opportunity to bring AW149 to that market.

This gas began promoting the AW149 as a potential Puma replacement at the DSEI exhibition in September 2019. A pioneer in the commercial AW189, the aircraft can carry 16 fully equipped troops.

Explaining this type as a cost-effective and proven model, the company says it can deliver military ready-made aircraft to the UK within 24 months if it needs a quick replacement.

Whitney offers a new job at the Yeovil company in Somerset if the AW149 is selected, suggesting to build an assembly line of the type currently produced in Vergiate, Italy.

Mentioning a company that was produced in the past at Yeovil in the AW189s for use by Bristow helicopters on behalf of the British Maritime and Coast Guard for search and rescue purposes, we know we can do it like we did before.

According to the Cirium fleet data, the AW149 is being produced on order for 24 units in Egypt, and the Royal Thai Army is also a customer of 5 examples.

Advanced platform and system technologies, equipment and weapons, combined with unparalleled safety and performance, a high level of survivability and crash durability, provide military customers with highly effective, viable and cost-effective features, the company says.

It also points to the use of an open systems architecture to enable fast and low cost integration of new equipment to meet changing military requirements.

In addition to offering new jobs to Yeovil and its 3,000 employees in the supply chain, UK orders will benefit the national economy through what Whitney expects to be an important export business.

MoD has yet to disclose to the industry its requirements for Puma replacement activities, or to detail the number of aircraft to procure. But predicting this could be applied to more than 30 aircraft, Whitney says: [UK] MoD is a reference customer user of our products and that gives us export opportunities.

Leonardo conservatively predicts that the potential size of such a market will be 500 aircraft, but points out that such demand will depend on the UK in which the asset is operated.

Whitney refers to an integrated review document at the UK government level on March 16, which identifies national prosperity and the creation and retention of domestic jobs as important elements of future procurement decisions.

Leonardo has been working closely with the UK government in recent years, and the company says we are very welcoming the announcements and opportunities that may arise due to industry/government partnerships in the future. Leonardo is ready to support the British government with the intention of procuring new medium-sized helicopters and developing future technologies, including crewless systems.

The company last year conducted a manned unmanned team building experiment, including drones powered by AW159 Wildcat and Callen-Lenz, and he [developing] Another driverless vehicle in the UK.

Airbus Helicopters also showed interest in the UK Puma replacement opportunity earlier this year identifying H175, H225M and NH Industries (NHI) NH90 as potential candidates. For reference, Leonardo is a partner company of the NHI consortium with Airbus and Fokker from the Netherlands.

Separately, Whitney is currently optimistic about securing additional sales of the AW159, despite the type of Yeovil assembly line that is currently only used for remedial work in the UK example. Although the company’s order form currently has no promise of its type, the Lynx variant remains the world’s best small ship helicopter and has niche features that other aircraft don’t, he says.

The company added that it is running several ongoing campaigns for AW159. On the Wildcat side, he says, there is still no need to panic.

Meanwhile, production of the 15t class AW101 continues in Yeovil, with rotorcraft currently being built for the Norwegian and Polish Navy. Whitney says Leonardo is pursuing a number of upgrade opportunities around the existing three-engine transport vehicle.

