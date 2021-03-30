US stocks slide in mixed trading as pressure on rates increases





NEW YORK (AP) US stock indices are down on Tuesday afternoon as a further rise in Treasury yields adds pressure on big tech stocks.

The S&P 500 was down 0.5%, a day after slipping from its all-time high, although almost as many stocks in the index moved up and down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 165 points from its all-time high the previous day, or 0.5%, to 33,006 at 12:23 p.m. EST. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.

The spotlight was once again on the bond market, where the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.74% from 1.72% on Monday night. It went from around 0.90% at the start of the year with rising expectations for coming economic growth and possibly inflation.

President Joe Biden is expected to release details on Wednesday of his plans to spend more than $ 3 trillion on infrastructure and other measures to help the economy and the environment. Yields rose on Tuesday after a report showed consumers feeling even more confident than economists expected, a big deal for an economy made up mostly of consumer spending.

When bonds pay more interest, they can make investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks, especially those considered the most expensive. Firms that ask their investors to wait years for strong earnings growth to materialize are also hit hard, with many large tech stocks feeling the most pain from the rate hike.

Broadcom fell 3.9% and Cisco Systems fell 1.9%. Tech giants also fell, including drops of more than 1.2% for Apple and Microsoft. They were among the biggest winners at the start of the pandemic, rallying to expectations that they can grow in the future, whether or not the economy is blocked by a virus.

Despite the pressure on big tech stocks, most professional investors remain bullish that the market as a whole may continue to rise. A stronger economy thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations and massive U.S. government spending is expected to help boost profits for many companies this year, especially those like banks, power producers, and industrial companies.

Overall, we were moving in the direction of trade rebalancing, said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. In the next immediate period would continue to see significant volatility.

About 45% of stocks in the S&P 500 were up, and the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 were doing better than those in the S&P 500, whose movements are dominated by a handful of large tech companies. The Russell 2000 was up 1.5%.

Financial stocks rallied, in part because higher longer-term interest rates translated into bigger profits from loans.

Large financials have also climbed as investors see losses for the sector as a large US hedge fund’s trading deteriorated last week by remaining isolated for a few players, rather than cascading through the system. financial. Japanese bank Nomura and Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Monday they were facing potentially large losses due to their relationships with a major client. Nomura estimated that the claim against his client could amount to around $ 2 billion.

Comerica gained 4.6%. Goldman Sachs advanced 1.9% and Morgan Stanley 1.8%. Reports say the two financial giants have been able to limit their losses by quickly selling stocks held by the hedge fund, which has amassed large stakes in companies using borrowed money. The banks did not name the fund, but reports identified it as Archegos Capital Management.

Most stock markets around the world have been stronger. In Europe, Germanys DAX posted a return of 1.3% and Frances CAC 40 increased by 1.2%. The FTSE 100 in London was 0.5% higher.

In Asia, South Korea Kospi advanced 1.1%, Japan Nikkei 225 0.2% and Hong Kongs Hang Seng 0.8%. Shares in Shanghai rose 0.6%.

Yuri Kageyama, editor-in-chief of AP Business, contributed.

