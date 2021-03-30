BET is conducted online only in the UK. ‘Forgotten’ renewal-deadline





BET becomes online-only in the UK. ViacomCBS’ BET will be an online-only channel in the UK on April 8th, which will be officially published on Channel 5 streamer My5 and ViacomCBS’ ad-supported streamer Pluto. . Along with the digital switch, BET unveiled the first British original slate. Cooking Series Celebrity Comfort Food; Comedy archive series Black to the Future (job title); And We Do That is a form of meeting a talented black individual and following three well-known hosts who try different career paths through fun challenges. In addition, BET UK announced the launch of BET Amplifind UK, a search for local music talent. Monde Twala, SVP of BET International, said, “We are committed to growing the BET brand in the UK and continuing to increase Black love, joy, strength and pride worldwide.

‘Un Forgotten’ 5 Season Renewal ITV renewed the 5th season detective drama’Un Foreton’, but Nikola Walker does not return to the role of Kathy Stewart. ITV said: “ITV would like to thank Nicola Walker for playing Cassie Stuart’s brilliant role in the four series Unforgotten, which has become one of the most beloved and most critic-acclaimed police dramas on TV. Nicola and writer Chris Lang decided that Cassie’s story would end last night, but Unforgotten will continue in Series 5 with a new incident and DI Sunny Khan’s new’criminal partner’.” Produced by Mainstreet Pictures, Unforgotten Season 4 has a record audience rating of up to 9.5 million viewers.

Dancing Ledge Sets Writing Scheme London-based Dancing Ledge Productions (The Salisbury Poisonings) and ITV have set up eight A-list writers to mentor eight new rising stars in their new talent plan. This initiative aims to discover and nurture the next generation of TV writers. Those who have been identified as repeating mentors this year are Abby Ajayi (Murder, Four Weddings and Funeral), Jesse Armstrong (Succession, Peep Show), Chris Chibnall (Dr Who, Broadchurch), Noel Clarke (Bullet Proof, Kidulthood), and Charlie Covell ( F***ing World), Lisa McGee (Derry Girls, The Deceived), Paula Milne (The Politician’s Wife, Small Island) and Sarah Phelps (Agatha Christie, Dublin Murders). Each one chooses a new writer he’s impressed with, receives a non-refundable funeral fee, and writes a pilot episode for his original series. Mentors also help you place projects with production companies and/or broadcasters. The duration is flexible for each partnership, but runs throughout 2021. The mentees chosen so far are Abraham Adeyemi (mentored by Jesse Armstrong), Alex Straker (mentored by Noel Clarke), Nessa Wrafter (mentored by Lisa McGee), and Tina. Pasotra (mentoring Charlie Covell), Victoria Ibitoye (mentoring Abby Ajayi). The rest are selected and announced throughout the year.

Sky opens placements for underprivileged Sky has partnered with Creative Access to open paid placements for 18 underprivileged people for a year. The opening includes an editorial assistant at Sky Studios, an assistant producer at Sky News, and a trainee sports reporter at Sky Sports. Sky Studios Chief Content Officer Jane Millichip said, “These arrangements will work in the most innovative areas, from virtual production to the biggest and most daring new dramas and comedies.” Apply by April 16th here.

