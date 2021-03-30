Real economy turmoil shows US is leaving Europe in the dust





PARIS / WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Real-time data on everything from restaurant meals to job hires shows U.S. businesses and consumers are jumping to profit from rapid vaccine rollout even as their European counterparts languish in prolonged lockouts.

FILE PHOTO: The Eiffel Tower is pictured as the sun sets on a winter’s day in Paris, France, February 21, 2018. REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol / File Photo

And while some U.S. health experts say they are concerned about the relaxation or outright dropping of COVID-19 restrictions by many states, the result for now is that it is widening the length of it. US advance in post-pandemic recovery.

Even after rising this month for the first time since January, new U.S. infections at 131 per 100,000 over seven days are lower than in Germany, France and Italy, the top three economies in the euro, according to Reuters COVID-19 Global Tracker.

(here)

Coupled with a faster vaccine rollout than any other in Europe except the British, this has caused a tangible return to activity in a US economy already predicted by the International Monetary Fund to return to pre-pandemic health for people. months before the euro zone can.

Take restaurants and retail. Restaurant visits recorded on the OpenTable State of the Industry site show, unsurprisingly, that numbers have continued to stagnate in Germany since late 2020, when lockdown measures were introduced.

In the United States, meanwhile, the chart has returned to its usual pattern of weekend peaks as the overall curve approaches its pre-pandemic level. (Graphic: Restaurants Still Closed in Europe as US Recovers Restaurants Still Closed in Europe as US Recovers,)

Google Mobility’s readings on movement trends confirm the same picture for retail as a whole. Mobility levels in the United States jumped in January and fell further away from European comparisons in mid-February, as Italy, then Germany and France saw declines. (Graph: Google’s mobility trends for retail outlets,) (Graph: US air travel picks up,)

While many European countries still have strict travel restrictions in place – and some are considering adding more – the number of U.S. air passengers screened topped 1.5 million this month for the first time in a year. .

With some states open to leisure travel despite federal direction to the contrary, executives of US airlines see concrete signs of a recovery in domestic leisure travel and are optimistic about the summer season.

This good mood is reflected in the job postings recorded on the Indeed website, with the US count having since January sharply exceeded its February 2020 level, while those in France and Germany remain below.

Finally, a similar disconnect is observed in the composite weekly tracking compiled by the OECD think tank from Google search behavior in areas such as consumption, labor markets, housing, commerce, l industrial activity and economic uncertainty. (Graph: OECD weekly economic activity monitoring tool,)

These snapshots of economic behavior should be interpreted with caution. OECD economist Nicolas Woloszko noted, for example, that declines in mobility over the past two to three months had smaller effects on activity as businesses and households adjust to the new conditions.

Yet the bigger picture, combined with a faster vaccine rollout in the United States and a new stimulus from the Biden administration of $ 1.9 trillion, is already enough for many forecasters to start digging a widening of the growth gap between the United States and the euro area in the first three months of this year. (Chart: U.S. bank deposits soared on stimulus payments,)

Already, the projection of federal reserves of a growth rate of 6.5% for the United States in 2021 compares to a forecast of only 3.7% for the European economy.

Worse yet, economists like Gilles Moec of the AXA Group see the eurozone battling with new restrictions in the second quarter as well until vaccination campaigns start to accelerate and cap new infections as promised by officials of the European Union.

What’s in balance is the fate of the third trimester, because at the current rate of vaccination, achieving herd immunity by the summer is certainly a challenge, Moec noted.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris and Howard Schneider in Washington; Additional reporting by Dan Burns; Written by Mark John; Edited by Matthew Lewis

