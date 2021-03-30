Do you have to be a U.S. citizen to get the COVID-19 vaccine?





North Texas community leaders and officials have heard the continuing concerns of the immigrant community about getting the vaccine.

Medical experts from DALLAS, the Center for Disease Control and the State of Texas say all adults, regardless of their citizenship status, can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The sooner people who wish to be vaccinated are immunized, the sooner there will be a sense of normalcy.

Immigrants, whether with or without papers, are part of this group. In the United States, more than 40 million people were born in another country, according to the Pew Research Center.

This pandemic does not ask you where you are from or if you are undocumented, said Commissioner Elba Garcia.

In the state of Texas, more than 6 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At least 6% of those vaccinated are Asian, 7% black and 23% Hispanic. A breakdown of specific immigrant populations is not readily available.

Francisco de la Torre Galindo, Consul General of Mexico, said many wonder if the vaccine is available to them and worry that getting the vaccine could negatively impact their immigration status.

The WFAA looked at what immigrants need to know to get vaccinated in Texas.

Do I have to be a citizen to get vaccinated in Texas?

No, according to Texas State Department health services spokesman Chris Van Deusen.

We want people living and working in Texas to be vaccinated. It’s the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and make sure everyone is protected, Van Deusen said.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on February 1, 2021 to allay the concerns of the immigrant community.

It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that everyone residing in the United States has access to the vaccine, the statement said in part.

DHS adds that no immigration operations will be carried out on or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics.

You can visit VaccineFinder.org or check your state’s health department or local pharmacy website.

What about the people who have been turned back to the Rio Grande Valley?

A man, who is an immigrant, was sent back to a college vaccination site in South Texas and made national headlines, but the proceeding went against state guidelines regarding requirements vaccination.

UT Rio Grande Valley has apologized for the mistake and contacted those who had been fired to help them change appointments, KHOU reported.

Check: There is no citizenship requirement for COVID-19 vaccination in Texas

Eligibility

All adults in Texas, regardless of where they live, may be eligible for the vaccine starting March 29. According to the CDC, the federal government provides the vaccine for free to all people living in the United States, regardless of their immigration or health insurance status.

What information or documents do I need to present to get vaccinated?

People can get vaccinated at a large vaccination center or at a local vaccine supplier, such as a pharmacy.

If you go to a large vaccination center like Fair Park in Dallas, each center registration process is different, so take a close look at the center registration site for details, says the Department of Health. ‘State. Do not go to an immunization center without first registering or checking the provider’s instructions for scheduling.

Depending on the vaccine supplier, you may be placed on a waiting list and / or contacted (phone, email or SMS) when vaccines are available.

Most providers ask for contact information like a mailing address, phone number, and email address.

Do I have to have health insurance to get vaccinated or is there a cost?

No, and according to the CDC, a COVID-19 vaccine supplier cannot charge for the vaccine, this includes administration fees or copayments.

A provider can request reimbursement from private health insurance, Medicare and / or Medicaid.

If a person does not have insurance, the vaccine provider can request reimbursement from the uninsured COVID-19 program of the resource and health authorities.

If I apply for citizenship or to become a permanent resident, will this count as a public office?

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on March 9 saying it would not consider any medical treatment or preventive services against COVID-19, including vaccines.

Can someone help me register for the vaccine in my native language?

For Spanish, Denton County Public Health has a call center for English and Spanish speakers at 940-349-258 and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Dallas County, a call center has been established to register. Individuals can call 1-855-IMMUNE9 (855-466-8639) in English and Spanish. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What else do I need to know?

The CDC says COVID-19 vaccination providers cannot:

Bill you for the vaccine

Bill you directly for administration costs, copay or coinsurance

Refuse vaccination to anyone who does not have health insurance coverage, who is underinsured or who is not in a network

Charge recipient for an office visit or other fee if the only service provided is a COVID-19 vaccination

Require additional services for a person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine; however, additional health services may be provided at the same time and billed if applicable

COVID-19 immunization providers can:

Click here for information on Texas State Department Health Services in Spanish.

