Britain cuts aid to Syria despite direct UN appeals | foreign policy





Britain cut funding for its Syrian refugee program by a third, despite direct appeals at a major UN donor conference that the refugee plight was worse than ever during the Syrian 10-year civil war.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab proposed at least 205m, compared to donating 300m at the same conference last year. The UK eventually provided $400 million last year, so without additional UK funding later this year, the UK aid cut would be nearly 50%.

That’s the latest in Britain’s long cuts on aid programs because the UK has decided to reduce the size of its aid budget relative to the size of the country’s economy.

Raab stressed that the UK has provided 3.5 billion dollars to help Syrian refugees in and around Syria since 2012. However, he also accepted that his Syrian neighbors are under exceptional pressure from Covid.

Germany, the United States and the EU, traditionally the largest donors to the Syrian refugee program, did not cut their donations, and Berlin not only promised 480m this year, but the same amount next year. The U.S. pledge includes future loans.

Shortly before Rav spoke, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in a videoconference: For ten years, the Syrians have endured death, destruction, migration, and deprivation.

And things are getting worse, not better. More than 13 million people need humanitarian aid to survive this year. This has increased by more than 20% over last year, and the majority of the population now faces hunger.

Mark Lowcock, head of humanitarian action at the United Nations, directly appealed to Britain not to stop aiding Syria and warned that these cuts on refugees could bite Britain in the future. At the meeting, Lowcock said living conditions plummeted, economic decline and Covid-19 caused more hunger, malnutrition and disease.

There are few fights, but no peace dividends. More people need more help than at any point during the war.

Jean-Michel Grand, executive director of philanthropy for hunger, said the British cut was unacceptable. This is an area devastated by war, devastated by Covid-19 and free-falling the economy. In a decade of conflict, he said, the situation was worse than ever.

In November, the government told lawmakers that the Syrian people would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder when needed. Reducing our aid commitments to almost a third doesn’t mean such solidarity or support.

The world is watching what Britain really means, and so far the foreword is bad. We cut aid to Yemen on the brink of famine and cut aid to Syria by 32%.

The aid agency is one of the few agencies operating in Syria. UNICEF UK said: Now is not the time to fall into the lifeline for some of the world’s most vulnerable children.

The United Nations sought $10 billion (7.3 billion) for Syria’s entire aid programme, sending money to Syria, Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan in 2021 at its 5th pledge meeting.

UN officials said at the meeting that $4.2 billion will be allocated to people in Syria and $5.8 billion to refugees and their hosts in the Middle East.

About 24 million people need basic support, which is an increase of 4 million compared to last year, and the highest number so far.

Many speakers emphasized that all generations born in Syria knew nothing but war, and many of them had little or no formal education. However, there is little or no indication that President Bashir al-Assad is ready to negotiate with his political opponents, and he feels firmly positioned in Russian power, regardless of the economy.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at the meeting: Ten years have passed since 50 children painted the slogan of the Arab spring on the walls of the village of Deraa. Assads secret police arrested and tortured them. Since then, the Syrian people have been destroyed for a decade as the Syrian regime and international supporters have broken hope for change.

He said half of Syria’s population needs help, 90% are in poverty, and 2.4 million children cannot go to school.

With Syria scheduled to hold a presidential election later this year and refuse to participate in the UN peace process, Maas said: Fake elections in a ruined country cannot replace the actual political process.

Many speakers have warned of the threat faced by 3 million Syrians in the northwest region if Russia pushed ahead with plans to close the final border crossing point for aid at the United Nations in July.

However, Syria is at risk of going through another torment, with the West unable to find any influence over Russia that could put Assad on the UN negotiating table.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos