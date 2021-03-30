Despite CDC order, cruise lines offer June bookings in US





PORT CANAVERAL, Florida Even as the CDC’s cruise ban continues, major US cruise lines are accepting reservations for June trips from Florida ports, according to a Spectrum News review.

Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, for example, have three-day trips from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas on their websites starting June 4, June 11, and June 18, among other cruises and dates.

Royal Caribbean is also offering a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise departing from the Port of Tampa starting June 5, as well as two cruises in July from Tampa.

MSC Cruises offers four- and three-night bookings starting June 6 and June 10, respectively, from Port Canaveral.

The Disney Cruise Line website is accepting reservations for four and three-night Bahamas cruises from the same port starting June 2 and June 4, respectively.

The June bookings come despite a conditional navigation order from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that keeps passenger cruises docked indefinitely over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Bookings are also coming in as Norwegian Cruise Line canceled all cruises this month through June.

In a statement Monday to Spectrum News, Carnival made it clear that it hoped to be cleared for navigation by the CDC soon. The company referred to a recent pledge by President Joe Biden that all American adults would have access to COVID-19 vaccines by May 1.

While some cruise lines have announced cancellations for June, we haven’t made such a move, Carnival said in its statement. With the promise that all Americans can be vaccinated by May, we are optimistic that cruises will resume in time for the summer. In the meantime, we know that guests are eager to confirm their vacation plans and we are committed to providing them with options.

The company said customers booked for June can cancel without penalty. He also said he postponed final payment deadlines for cruises from June to April 30.

Neither Royal Caribbean nor MSC responded to Spectrum News’ requests for comment Monday.

Florida also has the busiest cruise ports in Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale and Miami in the world. Port Canaveral is billed as the second busiest cruise port in the world for multi-day shipments.

Executives from Carnival and Royal Caribbean joined representatives from other major cruise lines on Friday at a panel discussion on the subject in Port Canaveral, where Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the CDC to lift restrictions on the veil which he said threatened workers in the industry. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said at the event that the state would consider legal options.

The CDC issued its conditional navigation order in October, replacing a March no-sail order and ordering cruise lines to take action to protect crews and passengers before they can resume navigation. The CDC said in its order that unrestricted cruise ship travel would likely worsen and amplify the spread of COVID-19.

Asked to comment on June bookings on Monday, CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed said in an email to Spectrum News: On October 30, 2020, the CDC released a framework for the Conditional Navigation Order (CSO) which remains in effect until November 1, 2021. Return to Passenger Cruise is a phased approach to mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19. Details of the next phase of the CSO are currently under interagency review.

Still, Carnival said on Monday that its guest operations were only on hiatus until May 31.

The timing of the reboot in the United States remains uncertain, Carnival said in its statement to Spectrum News. The industry, through our trade association CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association), has asked the CDC to change the conditional sailing order and allow the cruise to begin this summer.

This month, sister companies Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises announced that they will be offering cruise packages for the June departure from islands outside the United States.

In its statement to Spectrum News, Carnival said it does not plan to move its ships from their US home ports.

We will continue to focus on returning to operations with our current deployment in the home port, the company said.

