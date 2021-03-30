Olympic Chess Shows Structural Problems For US Soccer, MLS





NEW YORK The Catch-22 for men’s American football at the Olympics is: The better a player gets, the less likely he is to play.

And making the difficulty worse is a structural problem, according to US Under-24 coach Jason Kreis: Major League Soccer does not adhere to the international calendar of a season that runs from August to May, leaving most of his players try to regain form face to face. opponents in the form of mid-season.

The Americans failed to qualify for their third consecutive Olympics when they lost 2-1 to Honduras on Sunday. For the second time in three Olympic cycles, a goalie error helped sink the United States when David Ochoa offered the second goal, as did goalkeeper Sean Johnson who attempted a shot against El Salvador who cost the Americans a trip to the 2012 Games in London.

Additionally, America’s seven-game World Cup streak ended in 2018.

Former US defenseman Alexi Lalas, now a commentator for Fox, and former goaltender Tim Howard, now an NBC broadcaster, say the onus is on the American Football Federation and MLS to get better players in the game. the teams.

Lalas argues that the onus of improving the Olympic effort falls on Kreis, senior national team coach Gregg Berhalter and US men’s national team general manager Brian McBride. FIFA regulations state that clubs do not have to release players for Olympic qualifying or the Olympic Games. European clubs routinely turn down their players, and Major League Soccers Atlanta squad have blocked Kreis from using defenders George Bello and Miles Robinson, as well as forward Brooks Lennon.

Some clubs will decide they don’t want to release any players. There’s nothing you can do about it if it’s the ultimate decision, Lalas said. But you better leave every stone unturned and try to convince them and call in all favor and be part of that negotiation to get it done. And then as for the Major League Soccer teams that have decided not to release any players, I think that in itself is inexcusable and ridiculous and it’s a joke given the cooperation and the partnership and the historic link that the American Football Federation and MLS has.

As the United States pitched 11 MLS players against Honduras, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Sergio Dest, Antonee Robinson and Yunas Musah were with the senior national team in Belfast for a friendly 2-1 victory. against Northern Ireland.

FIFA limits Olympic qualifiers to players 23 and under. Qualifications were postponed for a year due to the pandemic, and FIFA retained January 1, 1997 as the earliest date of birth for competitors.

Five of the 20 players on last year’s qualifying roster were not made available by their clubs this year: Reggie Cannon, Chris Gloster, Mark McKenzie, Erik Palmer-Brown and Brenden Aaronson.

Mexico, who beat the United States 1-0 in the group stage and beat Canada 2-0 on Sunday for an Olympic spot, had five Olympic qualifiers with their national team in the past 10 days instead of the Guadalajara tournament: Edson lvarez, Csar Montes, Jorge Snchez, Gerardo Arteaga and Efran lvarez, who is eligible to play for El Tri and the United States

None of the Honduran players on the list for last week’s national team’s exhibition against Greece were eligible for Olympic age.

Kreis cited the rust: MLS teams are not opening the pandemic-delayed season until April 16. None of the Sunday starters for Mexico Sunday were from MLS.

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a game where players have so poorly controlled the ball going under people’s feet, going out of bounds, Kreis said. These are things that really make you scratch your head, you think, what’s going on here? But I’ve also frequented the game enough in our country on a professional level to tell you that this is what you see in preseason and early in MLS seasons, it’s typical.

MLS commissioner Don Garber was not available on Monday to respond to Kreis’ remarks, spokesman Dan Courtemanche said. USSF spokesman Neil Buethe said federation athletic director Earnie Stewart was traveling from Guadalajara and was not available. Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra declined to comment, spokesman Chris Winkler said.

Former US goalie Tim Howard, who spent a decade with Everton, said the US weather made the MLS season schedule immutable, but access to players needed to improve.

The American player at this level is not used to big moments in big games, he said. Our players and I are saying this as a product of that, my daughter is part of it now, the American player is not put in difficult situations, where he has to be able to break free. And so when you look across the board at these great tournaments and these great times when things are at stake, we’ve stumbled a lot. And so this is a massive criticism of the system.

Howard believes a catalyst is needed in the manner of Jerry Colangelo, who sparked changes that led to an American gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

If you needed Romelu Lukaku for your Under-23 team and Inter Milan said: Absolutely not. He scored 20 goals for us and was going to win Serie A, you say, OK, you have a point. We weren’t asking for that, Howard said of the 27-year-old Belgian forward who was his former Everton teammate. So what needs to be done is to establish and maintain relationships with sports directors and clubs across Europe. There must be a heavy load to say that the Olympics are of the utmost importance.

