The US government has returned all the oil it was storing for companies last year





Welders work on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve pipeline on June 1, 1980 in West Hackberry, Louisiana. Launched under President Ford to reduce the threat of oil embargoes, SPR crude oil is stored in huge underground salt caves along the Gulf of Mexico, a natural choice due to its proximity to many refineries and distribution points. .

Robert Nickelsberg / Liaison

The United States has returned 18.3 million barrels of oil temporarily stored in the Strategic Oil Reserve by energy companies that leased space there when prices plummeted last year.

Oil prices briefly turned negative last year during a period of unprecedented volatility after the economy closed and demand dried up.

On April 2, 2020, the Department of Energy announced it would offer oil companies 30 million barrels of space.

The agency later announced that it had leased premises to nine companies for 23 million barrels of crude. The government charged them oil rent.

When the announcement was made, oil was trading around $ 20 a barrel, but less than three weeks later, West Texas Intermediate futures were negative by over $ 37 a barrel.

Under the agreement, the oil was to be removed on March 31.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy told CNBC on Tuesday that all oil had been returned except for 1.2 million barrels paid as rent and 1.5 million more held as part a rental agreement with the Australian government.

Australia bought the oil from a company that participated in the storage program.

Companies that have stored oil on the reserve include Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Energy Transfer, Equinor Marketing and Trading, Mercuria Energy, MVP Holdings, Vitol, Atlantic Trading, and Alon USA.

The current inventory of the strategic oil reserve is 638.1 million barrels. The Energy Department expects the reserve to contain 628.1 million barrels by the end of May, following a Congressional-led sale of 10 million gallons.

