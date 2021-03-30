United States joins 13 other countries in criticizing WHO’s report on Covid in China





This photo taken on February 17, 2020 shows medical staff working at an exhibition center transformed into a hospital in Wuhan, central Hubei province in China.

STR | AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON The United States on Tuesday signed a joint statement with 13 other countries criticizing the long-awaited report by the World Health Organization on the origins of Covid-19.

In a joint declaration, the governments of Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Korea from the South, Slovenia, the UK and the US said the report “had been significantly delayed and was denied access to full and original data and samples. “

“During a severe outbreak of an unknown pathogen with pandemic potential, a rapid, independent, expert-led and unhindered assessment of the origins is essential to better prepare our populations, public health institutions, industries and our governments to respond successfully to such an epidemic and prevent future pandemics, ”according to the joint statement.

“Going forward, there must now be a renewed commitment from WHO and all Member States for access, transparency and speed,” the group added.

While the 120-page WHO report, released on Tuesday and produced by a team of international scientists, helped advance the scientific community’s understanding of the deadly virus that has swept the world, it did not subject to a full assessment.

“We have not yet found the source of the virus, and we must continue to follow the science and not neglect anything as we are doing,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday at an update Press.

“Finding the origin of a virus takes time and we owe it to the world to find the source so that we can collectively take action to reduce the risk of it happening again. No research trip can provide all the answers. “, he added.

At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration was still reviewing the WHO report, adding that the results gave a “partial and incomplete picture.”

“The report lacks crucial data, information and access. It represents a partial and incomplete picture,” Psaki said. “There is a second step in this process which we believe should be led by international and independent experts. They should have unimpeded access to the data,” she added.

Psaki criticized Beijing’s lack of transparency when asked about China’s participation in the WHO report, which included at least 17 experts.

“Well, they weren’t transparent. They didn’t provide any underlying data. It certainly doesn’t constitute cooperation,” she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos