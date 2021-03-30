European Commission, AstraZeneca has no obligation to prioritize vaccines for the UK | Corona virus





The European Commission has denied that AstraZeneca has a contractual obligation with the UK to block full delivery of Covid-19 doses, and has deepened the problem for UK-Swedish pharmaceutical companies as Germany and Canada become the latest countries to limit vaccines for seniors. It. A connection with rare blood clotting disorders in young people is suspected.

A spokesman for the European Commission on Tuesday contradicted British Health Minister Matt Hancocks’ claim that the AstraZenecas deal with the UK would justify preferential delivery to the UK.

A spokesman said at a press conference that AstraZeneca had confirmed that it had no obligations to other parties that would interfere with the fulfillment of its obligations.

The vaccine developed by Oxford is the cornerstone of the vaccination rollout, which has purchased 400 million doses in the UK and EU, and is a UN-funded Covax initiative aimed at distributing the vaccine to poor countries.

However, not only is the subject of a terrible tug of war between the UK and the European Union, the UK-Swedish company is plagued by PR issues for clinical trial data and safety reviews in the EU as well as in the US. , Switzerland and Norway.

On Tuesday, Canada became the latest country to discontinue the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs for people under the age of 55 as a precautionary measure, pointing to new data from Europe suggesting an association with a rare blood clotting disorder.

Given the potential risks, there is considerable uncertainty about the benefits of giving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to adults under the age of 55, said Dr. Shelley Deeks, vice-chairman of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, who recommended the new guidance.

Germany is scheduled to administer the Oxford/Astra Zeneca jab to people over 60 starting Wednesday. After the country’s vaccination committee reported that the cerebral veins of vaccinated people were very rare and had more cases of certain types of blood clots.

Young people, including those who have already received the first dose, will still have the option of getting an Oxford/AstraZeneca shot after being advised about the risk of GP, Der Spiegel reported. Prime Minister Angela Merkel talked on the matter Tuesday night with the leaders of 16 states.

Initially, the German Vaccine Commission approved the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab only for people under the age of 65 because data on its effects on the elderly were insufficient. However, on March 4th, the vaccine was approved for all ages.

In Germany, about 2.7 million people received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine first, and about 800 people received the second dose. The Paul Ehrlich Institute, a German vaccine health regulatory agency, recorded 31 cases of cerebral venous thrombosis in people who received jabs, 19 of which occurred with platelet lowering (thrombocytopenia). Of these, 29 were women under the age of 70.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute reported that nine people died from these side effects. Up-to-date data suggests that the risk of blood clots can be as high as one in 100,000, which is higher than the previously believed risk of one in one million.

The UK’s vaccine regulator MHRA reported only four cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis in people who received Oxford/AstraZeneca injections from early this year to March 14th. / BioNTech jab.

In a March 25 statement, MHRA did not suggest that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine caused intravenous blood clots in a rigorous scientific review, and that there were less than a million cases of disease in the UK.

In the United States, there have also been reports of immune thrombocytopenia in people who received Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna injections, but the data did not show whether the problem was directly related to the vaccine.

Several other European countries have already restricted the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca to people at high risk of dying from Covid-19. In France they are over 55, in Sweden and Finland they are over 65, and in Iceland they are over 70. .

