Hundreds of migrants left Honduras dreaming of the United States





SAN PEDRO SULA A few hundred Honduran migrants left for the Guatemalan border before dawn on Tuesday in hopes of reaching the United States, but by the afternoon they had dispersed widely.

Other recent caravans were dismantled by the Guatemalan authorities and this relatively small caravan appeared to dissolve before reaching the Guatemalan border on the day that US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on the subject of migration.

Young men and women, as well as families with young children, walked along a busy six-lane road towards San Pedro Sula early Tuesday. They broke off in small groups with many hitchhiking rides to the Corinto border post.

But relatively few made it to the official border post and likely decided to go through the many blind spots along the border to avoid detection. There were three checkpoints before the border on the Honduran side where authorities checked documents, especially for those traveling with children. Across the border in Guatemala there were several other military checkpoints.

Calls to form a new caravan of migrants had circulated for days, but turnout was lower than in January. This caravan, which has grown to a few thousand migrants, was finally dissolved by the Guatemalan authorities using tear gas and riot shields.

The Guatemalan and Mexican governments have taken a tougher line against these trailers in recent times under pressure from the United States.

However, large groups of travelers represent only a fraction of regular daily migration flows, which usually go unnoticed. Mexico started last week restricting crossings at its southern border to essential travel and stepped up operations to intercept migrants, especially families, in the south.

The migrants hoped President Joe Biden’s administration would adopt a more compassionate view of them, but White House officials have tried for months to make it clear that the US border is closed.

On Tuesday, the White House said in a statement that the US Vice President spoke with Giammattei about the significant risks to those who leave their homes and make the dangerous journey to the United States, especially during a global pandemic.

Harris and Giammattei discussed efforts to tackle the root causes of migration and Harris thanked him for his efforts to secure Guatemala’s southern border.

U.S. authorities are immediately deporting the majority of migrants crossing the southern border, although large numbers of unaccompanied children, whom the Biden administration said it does not deport, have created logistical problems.

In Central America, some have taken the situation as a sign that if they bring young children, their chances of being able to stay in the United States will be higher.

The Northern Triangle countries, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, have accounted for the majority of migrants arriving at the southern border of the United States in recent years. Gang violence and lack of economic opportunities are the main reasons migrants give for leaving.

The economic situation in these countries has only worsened under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic and two major hurricanes that ravaged the region in November.

The Biden administration has said it wants to spend $ 4 billion on the development of these countries to tackle the root causes of immigration.

