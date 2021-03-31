‘Culture without crowds’: UK Tourism Commissioner to promote autumn virtues to foreign visitors | British news





The phenomenal summer of British culture, with no crowds, queues, or inbound tourists, did not reveal how bad 2020 was, and as new figures were released, the head of tourism promised.

Bernard Donoghue, director of the Association of Leading Visitor Tourism (ALVA), said there will be no other opportunity for people to experience the country’s museums, galleries, zoos, castles, country houses and theme parks. year.

The visitor experience this year will be phenomenal, he said. It will be a crowd-free culture. You will be intimate and personal with animals or art in a way you have never experienced before. If you’re going on vacation in England, now is the time to do it.

Outdoor attractions in the UK reopen in April, while indoor attractions reopen a month later in May.

Donoghue questioned the government’s decision by ALVA to open an indispensable retail store from April 12, but excluded indoor attractions that will be closed even on public holidays in May.

He thanked the NHS staff to the government and urged the tourism industry to introduce a new banking holiday at the end of September so that the balance sheet could be repaired. In the past 14 months, most members have been closed on public holidays.

ALVA’s Annual Visitors Report, released on Wednesday, revealed how bad the year was, a 45.4 million drop, a 70% drop from 115 million visits on 294 sites in 2019.

The most visited attraction in 2020 was the Tate Modern, with 1.4 million visits, followed by the Natural History Museum and the British Museum.

For the first time, two gardens were in the top 10: Kew’s Royal Botanical Gardens (4th) and RHS Garden Wisley (7th). The most visited attraction outside London was Chester Zoo (6th).

The number of visitors has declined everywhere, and some have declined more dramatically than others. Royal Museums Greenwich saw a 96% drop in visits and moved from 9th to 130th.

In general, the number of Edinburgh Castles, the most visited paid tourist attraction in Scotland, plunged 87% to 44th, with 31st.

Donoghue said it was a terrible year for ALVA members and the numbers were cool. Tourism is the fifth largest industry in the UK, and as these figures show, it was hit first, hit hardest, and will take the longest to recover.

With a record number of inbound tourists before the first closure, the year had a good start. Those three months slightly distorted how bad the rest of the year was. It would be worse if I only reported it since mid-March.

Donoghue said that when the place resumed last year, people flocked because they suddenly realized how grateful they were when they weren’t there. We absolutely know that the same will happen in the coming months.

ALVA says you can expect a lot from an exhibition dedicated to the 12th-century martyr Thomas Becket at the British Museum, the last Bohemian Augustus John Show at the Lady Lever Gallery in Port Sunlight on the Wirral, or an exhibition commemorating Slytherin. On the Warner Bros Studio Tour near Watford.

