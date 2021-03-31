Britain should be’the model of the vast majority of other white countries’, government ordered race reviews found | Political news





Britain could not be considered a “post-racial society”, but a review ordered by the government that “should be considered a model for other white majority states” found Britain.

The Independence Committee on Race and Minorities, appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after protests on black life last summer, will release a 264-page report on inequality in Britain on Wednesday.

Breaking away from long school life, unconscious prejudice training and abandoning the BAME (Black, Asian and Minority) abbreviations is one of the report’s key recommendations.

And one of its main conclusions is that the issue of racial and racial discrimination becomes less important and in some cases is not an important factor in explaining the gap.

Image: Education has been praised as’the single most powerful tool in bridging ethnic gaps’.

Children of many ethnic communities have found at least more or substantially better than white students in education.

These high performances for children from certain ethnic communities are creating a fairer and more diverse workplace, the committee added.

In July of last year, the Prime Minister commissioned the commission to set a “positive agenda for change” following widespread protests following the murder of George Floyd in the United States.

Black Lives Matter Franchise

Ten committee members looked at racial and racial differences in education, employment, criminal justice system, and health.

Of the 24 recommendations, the following are:

• Phased support of extended school days starting in vulnerable areas as part of a “drastic intervention” in education based on the impact of the COVID epidemic on students • Access to better career advice for children from disadvantaged backgrounds College Outreach Program • Resources for working to increase fairness in the workplace in partnership with a panel of scholars and practitioners who commissioned further research on drivers of the “high performance student community” to see what can be replicated to support the success of all children, and Develop an evidence-based approach. “

The Commission also concluded that the BAME abbreviation is “limited value” and should no longer be used because the differences between racial groups are at least as significant as they have in common.

Image: Soccer players and other sportsmen’kneeling’ after protests last summer

According to the report, Britain’s ethnic minorities are successful in the field of education and the economy “should be considered a model for other white majority countries”.

However, the commission also warned that Britain is not a “post-racial society” and that “overt and blatant racism persists in the UK,” especially online.

The report says, “Education is the most striking success story in the British minority experience.”

The Commission noted that Indian, Bangladeshi, and Black African students had an average GCSE score of “above the British white average” for eight subjects.

However, it also emphasized the growing diversity of educational achievements among black Africans and black Caribbeans.

A new analysis of the committee found that on the 2019 GCSE exam, the Black Caribbean group was the only racial group with lower grades than white British students.

Black African students performed above the white British average.

The commission’s report said some communities could continue to be “bullied” by “historical cases” of racial discrimination, creating “deep distrust” in the system that could hinder success.

“Awareness of both reality and injustice is important,” he added.

But their report also suggested that the good-intentioned “idealism” of many young people who claim that the state is still institutionally racist is not substantiated by the evidence.

The Commission found that there remains an imbalance in the public and private sectors, but this is an improved picture and the level of diversity in elite professions such as law and medicine is increasing.

They pointed out that the wage gap between all ethnic minorities and the white majority has been reduced to 2.3%, and that in 2019 there was no “big wage gap” between the minority group under the age of 30 and the white majority in employment.

The report said, “Most of the imbalances we investigated are often the cause of racial discrimination, but often do not stem from racial discrimination.”

Image: Boris Johnson previously worked with Tony Sewell in the London Mayor.

Charity President and International Education Consultant Tony Sewell served as Chairman of the Committee after working with Johnson during his tenure as Mayor of London.

Downing Street had to defend Dr. Sewell’s appointment last year in light of previous remarks about “assuming evidence” that institutional racism is “light”.

Prior to full publication, Dr. Sewell said his and the committee’s report “highlights the importance of education as the single most powerful tool in bridging the ethnic gap.”

He added, “The effectiveness of education changes not only for individuals, but also for families and communities, and sometimes even within a generation.”

“Another fact from the data investigation was how confined some groups of the white majority were.

“As a result, we have the view that recommendations should be designed to eliminate obstacles for everyone and not for a specific group as much as possible.”

Dr Sewell said that once the committee’s recommendations are implemented, “it will give more momentum to the story of our country’s development into a successful multiethnic and multicultural community.” This will be a traffic light for the rest of Europe and the world. “

