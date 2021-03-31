US court sentences Honduran president’s brother to life in drug case | Honduras





The Honduran president’s brother, Juan Orlando Hernndez, has been sentenced by a US court to life in prison after being convicted of what prosecutors called state-sponsored drug trafficking.

Juan Antonio Tony Hernndez, a former Honduran congressman, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by U.S. District Judge P Kevin Castel, who also ordered him to confiscate $ 138 million.

Hernndez was convicted in October 2019 of charges carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

U.S. deputy attorney Matthew Laroche told the judge that Hernndez fueled a flood of cocaine shipments into the United States for 15 years by paying millions of dollars to senior Honduran officials like his brother.

[Tony Hernandez] conspired with his brother, the President of Honduras. He provoked brutal acts of violence. He funneled drug money into National Party campaigns in exchange for promises of protection: this is state-sponsored drug trafficking, Laroche said.

Hernndezs attorney Peter Brill had argued for leniency, saying the United States should focus its efforts to curb drug trafficking on its citizens’ voracious appetite for drugs.

In court documents, prosecutors pleaded for a life sentence, citing Tony Hernndez’s criminal history.

His brother was the leader of the Honduran Congress before assuming the presidency in January 2014.

The accused was a Honduran congressman who, along with his brother Juan Orlando Hernndez, played a leadership role in a violent state-sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy, prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Over a period of 15 years, the accused corrupted democratic institutions in Honduras to enrich himself by transporting at least 185,000 kg of cocaine, a staggering amount of poison that he helped import into the United States, wrote prosecutors. They say he also sold machine guns and ammunition to drug traffickers, some from the Honduran military, and controlled drug labs in Colombia and Honduras.

Between 2004 and 2019, the defendant obtained and distributed millions of dollars in drug-derived bribes to [his brother] Juan Orlando Hernndez, former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo Sosa and other politicians associated with the Hondurass National Party, prosecutors said.

They allege that among these bribes, there was $ 1 million between famous Mexican capo Joaqun El Chapo Guzmn and Juan Orlando Hernndez.

FBI Special Agent in charge Wendy C Woolcock said: Exploiting a high-ranking position in government to exercise state power to support drug trafficking is as bad as it gets. The conviction and conviction of Tony Hernandez is a reminder that there is not a position powerful enough to prevent you from facing justice when you break US drug laws by sending tons of cocaine into our country. .

Juan Orlando Hernndez has repeatedly denied any connection to drug traffickers, as has Lobo, whose son is currently serving a 24-year sentence for drug trafficking in the United States.

In court on Tuesday, Tony Hernndez looked pale and dejected. When the accused was given a chance to speak, he attempted to convince the judge that he had been denied a fair trial due to an inadequate defense team that barely responded to his emails.

I feel like I’ve been lied to, he said through a translator.

